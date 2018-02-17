Book signing at McBeth Baptist

UNION — The author of a book about the identity crisis Christians face and how they can overcome it and be empowered to serve God will be signing copies of her book at McBeth Baptist Church this Sunday.

Monica Wicker-Ramsay is the author of “Identity Crisis: The Search for Identity in a World of Darkness” which she described as “unique” because it “sheds light on all the things that keep Christians from knowing who they really are.”

In her book, Wicker-Ramsay said she takes readers through “a process of unveiling the root causes of identity crisis, pinpointing the onset of a crisis, and identifying the identity crisis that is at the root of all other mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual identity crisis.” She said her goal is to “guide readers down a path of self-discovery; arriving at knowledge and understanding of their true identity.“

Wicker-Ramsay said that she wrote the book because her “mission in life is to dismantle all lies and deceptions that prevents God’s people from seeing His heart, and understanding His redemptive love.” She said she wants to “empower people to live the life God intended for them to live by realizing their true identity through Christ Jesus.”

A press release issued by Wicker-Ramsay invites the public to come and join her at McBeth Baptist Church this Sunday (Feb. 18) for a book signing at the church during its morning service at 11 a.m. The press release states that members of and visitors to the church will have the chance to bring their own copies of Wicker-Ramsay’s book and have them signed by her and/or to purchase a copy of her book at a discounted price.

The press release concludes by stating “we look forward to seeing you there.”

Photo courtesy of Monica Wicker-Ramsay

Author to sign books during morning service