Newcomb entertains at FOL meeting

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, February 17, 9 a.m., Breakfast, American Legion, Post 22, 120 Scenic Drive, Union.

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Revival At Philippi Baptist

There will be a “Revival coming soon to a heart near you” at Philippi Baptist Church Feb. 18-21.

Services will be held Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Monday (Feb. 19), Tuesday (Feb. 20), and Wednesday (Feb. 21) at 7 p.m.

There will be special music nightly and the public is invited to join the Philippi Church Family for a free Wednesday evening meal at 5:30 p.m.

Ric Coram will be the Revivalist.

Spiritual Hour Service Celebrated

The Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Jonesville will be celebrating their Annual Blanche Hughes Johnson Memorial Spiritual Hours Service on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

Minister Samuel V. Johnson of Mikes Creek Missionary Baptist Church of Gaffney will be the speaker.

If you are unable to attend, the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Family is asking that you pray with us and for us as we anticipate a High Spirit Filled Time in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Teresa Nash, Church Secretary.

Jonesville Festival Committee

Anyone interested in being a part of the Jonesville Festival Committee for 2018. Feel free to join us at a meeting on Monday, February 19, at 6 p.m. at Jonesville Municipal Building. All are welcome.

Woodmen Of The World Meeting

The Woodmen of the World will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at Woodmen Park.

‘Food Is Fuel’ Workshop

To recognize Heart Health Month, please join Piedmont Physic Garden for our “Food is Fuel” Workshop on Saturday, February 24 from 10 a.m.-noon with Registered Dietitian Kerri Stewart and Registered Nurse Lori Boyd from the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center.

Learn how certain foods fuel your body, which in turn increase your energy, maximize your health and prevent and/or reverse chronic disease. Bring your questions and get ready for a lively discussion. Plenty of resources will be available for you to take home!

General Admission is $20. Space is limited so please sign up online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call us at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot.

Sims Class Of 1968 To Meet

The Sims High School Class of 1968 will meet on Saturday, February 24 at 5 p.m. at 1101 Union Boulevard.

Please plan to attend.

Business of importance.

‘Christ Makes The Difference’

Ottaray Baptist Church, 200 Lowe Street, Union, will host a concert by the North Greenville College Music Group “Joyful Sound” on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

The concert will be called “Christ Makes The Difference.”

Annual Brotherhood Day

Maple Ridge Baptist Church will celebrated its Annual Brotherhood Day on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

Rev. Efraim Hill, Associate Pastor of McBeth Baptist Church will be guest speaker.

Everyone is invited to worship with the Maple Ridge Baptist Church Family.

Sims Class Of 1963 To Meet

The Class of 1963 of Sims High School will meet Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. at New Horizon Christian Church, Union.

All members are asked to attend.

For more information, contact Leslie Garner or Wade Hampton.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at the Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall with a covered dish meal on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

Please notice where we are meeting.

David Lawson will be singing and this will be talked about.

Join us at Covenant Baptist Church.

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. in the City of Union Municipal Building, 101 Sharpe Avenue, Union, SC.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, Chair.

Post 22 Executive Committee

The American Legion Post 22 Executive Committee will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at the American Legion Post 22 Building, 120 Scenic Drive behind Foster Park Elementary School.

All members in good standing can attend.

Democrats Hold Convention

The Union County Democratic Party County Convention Meeting will be held Monday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Union County Courthouse.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Union County FCA Banquet

The Union County FCA Banquet “We Are One” will be held Tuesday, March 6, in the Union County High School Cafeteria.

There will be a “Meet & Greet” at 5:30 p.m. followed by supper at 6 p.m. and the speaker at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Shane Williamson, President and CEO of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Tickets are $10. Contact Mike Stalnaker for tickets at 864-426-2667 or Mstalnaker@fca.org.

One Spirit. One Purpose. One Faith.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper Wednesday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The menu includes pinto beans, cabbage, stewed potatoes, cornbread, drink, and dessert for $5.

This is a fundraiser for cancer patient Cheryle Fowler.

Any extra donation is greatly appreciated.

Trip To Harrah’s Cherokee Casino

Come join Betsy and Company along with Over the Hill Gang Relay For Life Team for a fun-filled day trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, Saturday, March 10.

First pickup at 7 a.m. at Jonesville’s Municipal Building and second pickup 7:30 a.m. in Union at the old Walmart Parking lot.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy Thompson at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171. All are welcome.

‘Victory Garden’ Workshop

Piedmont Physic Garden welcomes back Union natives and long-time gardening enthusiasts Tommy Sinclair and Buddy Blackman to lead our “Victory Garden” Workshop on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Come learn how to create and maintain your own year-round vegetable and herb gardens modeled after the Victory Gardens of the World War II era.

Although most of the workshop will be held inside, we hope to conduct some of the workshop outside (weather permitting.)

General Admission is $20. Space is limited. To reserve your spot, please sign up online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call us at 864-427-2556. We look forward to seeing you!

Benefit Dinner

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a dinner on Sunday, March 18 at 12 p.m.

This is a benefit for Emily O’Dell Martin. She is the granddaughter of Brian and Jan Stalnaker.

The menu will include turkey with dressing, cranberry sauce, gravy, speckled butter beans, corn deviled eggs, rice, creamed potatoes, roll, dessert and tea at a cost of $9 per person.

30th Anniversary Celebration

The Maple Ridge Baptist Church Musical Choir will celebrate its 30th Anniversary on Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Johnny L. Johnson, Pastor.

The public is invited to come and join in the celebration of the choir’s anniversary.

Beekeepers To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, March13 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30.

Jim and Jan Stevens will demonstrate use of the club’s electric extractor. The extractor will be available for club members who have participated in the demonstration to use for honey extraction.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Tuesday, February 20 — Relay For Life Dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Fellowship Hall

• Tuesday, March 20 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Tuesday, April 17 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Forest Service Summer Jobs For Teens

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 4, 2018).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 21, 2018. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

American Pickers In South Carolina

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the American Pickers TV throughout in South Carolina during winter 2018.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique ‘picking’ on history. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

facebook: @GotAPick

Agapé Hospice Seeking Volunteers

Agapé Hospice is seeking volunteers from Union County and the rest of the Upstate to join its “Life Enrichment Volunteer Program” and help it make a difference in the quality of life of its terminally ill clients and their families. Volunteers will work with the organization’s life enrichment specialists to improve the lives of its patients by stimulating them everyday with activities, socialization, exercise and interaction. That help enables Agapé Hospice to provide compassionate, individualized care for its patients.”

• Who Can Volunteer

The Life Enrichment Volunteer Program is, according the organization “open to anyone. We welcome caring people who have some time to share with others, a desire to give of themselves, a sense of responsibility and a willingness to be flexible and learn new skills.”

• Junior Volunteers

Teenagers are eligible to participate in the Life Enrichment Volunteer Program as “junior volunteers” who will “have an opportunity to learn about healthcare related careers and earn community service credit, while providing the same caring services. Please visit your school guidance counselor or academic adviser for credit information.”

• You Can Help

According to Agapé Hospice its Life Enrichment volunteer services “can be an exceptional gift to our patients and their families” with volunteers offering a variety of services such as:

• Patient Comfort/Companionship

— Holding hands

— Reading to the patient

— Conversing and listening to patients families with compassion

— Playing music

• Special Projects

— Sharing flowers from a florist or your garden

— Making prayer shawls, afghans or gift baskets

— Celebrating a holiday or another special moment

— Cutting the grass, housecleaning, cooking/baking

— Scrapbooking or journaling memories

— Bereavement

— Providing food for bereaved families

• Clerical Volunteer

— Assisting with paperwork, filing, copying

— Unconditional Love

— Smiles and laughter

• Bereavement

— Visiting bereaved families

— Assisting with bereavement programs

To become a volunteer and/or for more information contact Agapé Hospice Upstate Volunteer Manager Gloria Smith at 864-436-8748 or gsmith@agapegospice.com.

Head Start Registration

Carolina Community Actions, Inc., Head Start has openings for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2017-2018 program year.

Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Children with disabilities, including emotional, intellectual, and physical (visual, hearing, speech, crippling and other chronic impairments), are eligible regardless of their family income level. Services provided by Head Start include education, nutrition, medical, dental, social services, transportation, parent involvement, and special education services.

CCA Early Head Start/Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast and lunch are served to the Head Start children and formula, breakfast, and lunch are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families and without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, or disabilities.

A legal birth certificate, certificate of immunization, proof of income for the 2016 calendar year, and social security numbers of all persons in household must be provided when you apply.

The Early Head Start/Head Start Center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Head Start Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville. For further information and/or to make an appointment please call 864-674-6014.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• February 26, 2018 — Sims Middle School

• March 26, 2018 — Union County High School

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• March 13, 2018

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

