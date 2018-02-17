The UCHS Track Team Schedule

UNION COUNTY — 2018 Union County Track and Field Schedule

• Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Spartanburg (scrimmage) at Spartanburg High School at 10:30 a.m. The team bus will depart at 8:15 a.m.

• Saturday, March 3 at the Diamond Hornet Invitational at Lower Richland (Memorial Stadium) at 9 a.m. The team bus will depart at 6:15 a.m.

• Wednesday, March 7 at the Pre-Regional Meet II AAAA at Eastside at 5 p.m. The team bus will depart at 3 p.m.

• Saturday, March 10 at the Redhawk Invitational at Westwood at 9 a.m. The team bus will depart at 6:40 a.m.

• Friday, March 16 at the Foothills Class (Varsity) at Byrnes at 5 p.m. The team bus will depart at 3:10 p.m.

• Saturday, March 17 at the Kevin Logan Memorial JV Meet at Eastside at 9:30 a.m. The team bus will depart at 7:15 a.m.

• Wednesday, March 21 vs. Travelers Rest, Greer, Eastside & Blue Ridge at Travelers Rest at 5 p.m. The team bus will depart at 2:45 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 24 at the Times New Invitational at Polk County High, NC, at 9 a.m. The team bus will depart at 6:45 a.m.

• Tuesday, March 27 vs Boilings Springs and Dorman at Boiling Springs at 5 p.m. The team bus will depart at 3:10 p.m.

• Thursday, March 29 vs. Broome, Chapman, and Newberry at Broome at 5 p.m. The team bus will depart at 3:35 p.m.

• Thursday, April 12 vs. Laurens, McCormick, and S. Thurmond at Laurens at 5 p.m. The team bus will depart at 3:40 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 18 vs. Chapin at Chapin at 5 p.m. The team bus will depart at 3:15 p.m.

• Thursday, April 19 at the Lakelands Invitational at Ninety Six at 5 p.m. The team bus will depart at 2:50 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 25 at Region II AAAA at Eastside at 4 p.m. The team bus will depart at 1:40 p.m.

• Saturday, May 5 at the State Qualifier, location and time to be announced.

• Saturday, May 11-12 at the State Meeting at Spring Valley, time to be announced.

