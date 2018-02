UNION COUNTY — Next Week’s Athletic Events in Union County (Monday, February 19-Saturday, February 24).

Monday, February 19

— No Events Scheduled

Tuesday, February 20

— Varsity Baseball @ Broome (Scrimmage) 4:30 p.m.

— Varsity Boys Soccer vs. Broome (Scrimmage) (Home) 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21

— Varsity Softball vs. Gaffney (Scrimmage) 5:30 p.m. (Timken)

Thursday, February 22

— No Events Scheduled

— Spring Sports Pictures (Need to pick up packages in advance)

Friday, February 23

— Varsity Baseball Tournament at Dixie

— Varsity Boys Soccer vs. Clinton (Scrimmage) at 6 p.m.

— Wrestling State Individuals at Anderson Civic Center

Saturday, February 24

— Varsity Baseball Tournament (Away) 10 a.m.

— Varsity Softball at Byrnes (Scrimmage) 12 p.m.

— Track at Spartanburg (Scrimmage) 10:30 a.m.

