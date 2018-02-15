A very rigorous year of study

BUFFALO — At Buffalo Elementary School the curriculum includes reading, writing, arithmetic, and STEM.

STEM is the acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, an academic discipline that combines those subjects to educate students in and promote and facilitate their interest and understanding of those subjects and their applications, both in the classroom and beyond, particularly where scientific and technological development are concerned.

It’s a very rigorous field of study but that’s not deterring some students at Buffalo Elementary School where the subject is very much a part of their classroom experience.

A press release issued by the school this past week states that “students in 5th grade at Buffalo Elementary School are having a very rigorous year! BES 5th grade teachers along with Mrs. Tammy Fisher work together two days a week on STEM activities for students.”

One of activities took place on Tuesday, Feb. 6 when the “students were using simple materials to build roller coasters! Students had to transform unifix cubes, paper plates, tape and marbles into a working roller coaster. The students were completing this project as they actively engaged their minds and studied about potential energy, kinetic energy and the force of gravity.”

Rigorous, indeed, but then that’s how school should be, a place where educational rigor and the development of intellectual ability and excellence are the order of the day. School should be a place where students are challenged each and every day to master the subjects placed before them and made to understand how their mastery of those subjects and the development of the habits necessary to master them can have a positive impact on their lives beyond school.

So congratulations to all these young ladies and young gentlemen at Buffalo Elementary on their efforts to learn and master the academic discipline of STEM and all other academic disciplines they are studying, both now at BES and in the future as they progress through the educational system. May they always strive for excellence in the classroom and continue to do so long after you have entered the adult world.

