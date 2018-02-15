‘Daddy and Daughter Dance’ at BES

BUFFALO — The young ladies of Buffalo Elementary School got to have a very special evening recently when they got to bring their fathers to school with them and dance the night away.

In a statement released last week, Buffalo Elementary School announced that its PTA “hosted a ‘Daddy and Daughter Dance’ on Tuesday, Feb. 6.”

The press release states that “the goal and purpose of the event was to promote strong familial relationships and to continue to support the Buffalo Community.”

In addition, the press release states that the event “also served as a fundraiser for the PTA at BES.”

The event was a success as the press release reports that “there was a wonderful response from the community as many daddies and daughters came out to support the event and spent their evening dancing and bonding.“

And that’s how it should be, because school is not the same without parents being involved and that’s why special events like the Daddy and Daughter Dance are so important. They deepen parental involvement in the school and in their children’s experience at school, adding a new and wonderful dimension as children see their parents taking time out of their busy lives to spend time with them in the institution that, after the parents themselves, does the most to shape and mold young lives, preparing them for the day when they too are adults.

Those days, of course, are in the future, but the future has a habit of sneaking up on us faster than we expect, and so it is even more important for parents to be as involved in their children’s lives as much as possible and why events like a Daddy and Daughter Dance are such a special time in the life of a child and a precious opportunity for a parent to share in that special time before time sweeps childhood away.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fathers and daughters hit the dance floor during the “Daddy and Daughter Dance” held at Buffalo Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The event was designed to promote strong familial relationships and also served as a fundraiser for the school’s PTA which sponsored the dance. There was a large turnout for the event as the students and their fathers spent the evening dancing and bonding. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Daddy-Daughter-Dance-5.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fathers and daughters hit the dance floor during the “Daddy and Daughter Dance” held at Buffalo Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The event was designed to promote strong familial relationships and also served as a fundraiser for the school’s PTA which sponsored the dance. There was a large turnout for the event as the students and their fathers spent the evening dancing and bonding. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A father and daughter dance together during the Tuesday, Feb. 6 “Daddy and Daughter Dance” at Buffalo Elementary School. The event was designed to promote strong familial relationships and also served as a fundraiser for the school’s PTA which sponsored the dance. There was a large turnout for the event as the students and their fathers spent the evening dancing and bonding. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Daddy-Daughter-Dance-7.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A father and daughter dance together during the Tuesday, Feb. 6 “Daddy and Daughter Dance” at Buffalo Elementary School. The event was designed to promote strong familial relationships and also served as a fundraiser for the school’s PTA which sponsored the dance. There was a large turnout for the event as the students and their fathers spent the evening dancing and bonding. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Buffalo Elementary School PTA hosted a “Daddy and Daughter Dance” at the school. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the PTA, gave the fathers of students at the school the opportunity to spend the evening dancing and bonding with their daughters. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Daddy-Daughter-Dance-4.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Buffalo Elementary School PTA hosted a “Daddy and Daughter Dance” at the school. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the PTA, gave the fathers of students at the school the opportunity to spend the evening dancing and bonding with their daughters. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Tripping the light fantastic was the order of the day at Buffalo Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The school’s PTA hosted a “Daddy and Daughter Dance” which gave the fathers of students at the school the opportunity to spend the evening dancing and bonding with their daughters. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Daddy-Daughter-Dance-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Tripping the light fantastic was the order of the day at Buffalo Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The school’s PTA hosted a “Daddy and Daughter Dance” which gave the fathers of students at the school the opportunity to spend the evening dancing and bonding with their daughters. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A father and daughter sit and talk while enjoying refreshments at Buffalo Elementary School during the “Daddy and Daughter Dance.” The event, which was sponsored by the school’s PTA, gave fathers of students at the school the opportunity to spend the evening dancing and bonding with their daughters. The school reports that the event drew a positive response from the community with a large number of fathers and daughters turning out to dance and have a good time together. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Daddy-Daughter-Dance-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A father and daughter sit and talk while enjoying refreshments at Buffalo Elementary School during the “Daddy and Daughter Dance.” The event, which was sponsored by the school’s PTA, gave fathers of students at the school the opportunity to spend the evening dancing and bonding with their daughters. The school reports that the event drew a positive response from the community with a large number of fathers and daughters turning out to dance and have a good time together. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There was a large turnout for the “Daddy and Daughter Dance” at Buffalo Elementary School. The event, which was held Tuesday, Feb. 6, was an opportunity for the fathers of students who attend the school to spend an evening dancing and bonding with their daughters. The dance also served as a fundraiser for the PTA which sponsored the event. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Daddy-Daughter-Dance-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There was a large turnout for the “Daddy and Daughter Dance” at Buffalo Elementary School. The event, which was held Tuesday, Feb. 6, was an opportunity for the fathers of students who attend the school to spend an evening dancing and bonding with their daughters. The dance also served as a fundraiser for the PTA which sponsored the event. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School This father and daughter look like they’re having fun taking part in the “Daddy and Daughter Dance” at Buffalo Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The event, which was sponsored by the school’s PTA, was designed to give fathers and daughters an opportunity to spend the evening dancing together and bonding. The event drew a large turnout from the community with fathers and daughters dancing the night away. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Daddy-Daughter-Dance-6.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School This father and daughter look like they’re having fun taking part in the “Daddy and Daughter Dance” at Buffalo Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The event, which was sponsored by the school’s PTA, was designed to give fathers and daughters an opportunity to spend the evening dancing together and bonding. The event drew a large turnout from the community with fathers and daughters dancing the night away.

An evening of dancing and bonding