Representing Union County well

UNION COUNTY — On February 8-11, the University of South Carolina hosted their 40th annual band clinic and three students from Union County High School were among the participants.

In a statement released this week, David Candler, Director of Bands at Sims Middle School and Assistant Director of Bands at Union County High School, announced that UCHS students KJ Davis (trombone), Anna Rose Sawyer (trumpet), and Cindy Frost (flute) were selected for this year’s USC Band Clinic.

Candler said that the three were among the top band students nominated for the clinic from all over several states including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee.

The clinic began Thursday night with what Candler said was a quick audition to sort the 400 students into one of four bands. Candler said that Friday began a long day of rehearsing music that the students had never seen before. He said the music ranged from advanced high school to college level material. Candler said Saturday was much like Friday with more rehearsing to prepare several pieces.

Starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Candler said the four concert bands performed for their friends and family in the Kroger Fine Arts Center.

“The performances were spectacular,” Candler said. “Students from all over came together and made music with each other at an extremely high level.”

As for Davis, Sawyer, and Frost, Candler said “these three students represented Union County well.”

Students take part in USC band clinic