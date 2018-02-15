USC Upstate honors area students

SPARTANBURG — The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List or Chancellor’s List at USC Upstate.

Chancellor’s List

To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn a 4.0 and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.

• Emma Alexander of Pauline

• Margaret All of Union

• Caroline Bailey of Union

• Lennah Farr of Jonesville

• Valerie Kirby of Pacolet

• Kelsie Lewis of Buffalo

• Emilee Phillips of Enoree

• Caroline Raines of Whitmire

• Jacob Roth of Pauline

• David Shchirov of Pauline

• Meredith Tucker of Union

• Ashton Vaughan of Union

• Hannah Wilson of Union

Dean’s List

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, freshmen students must earn a 3.25 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours.

• Hunter Blackwell of Jonesville

• Sean Brown of Buffalo

• Khadarius Dean of Union

• Allison Dunlap of Pauline

• Courtney Everette of Enoree

• Kinsley Gallman of Union

• Douglas Greeley of Pauline

• Faith Hammonds of Pacolet

• Grenda Harper of Pauline

• Amber Harvey of Pauline

• Ashlee Harvey of Pauline

• Benjamin Heatherly of Jonesville

• Bridgett Humphries of Union

• Lea Kershaw of Union

• Karlie Lane of Pacolet

• Shannon Lanier of Union

• Sydney Lawson of Pauline

• Timothy Leigh of Union

• Jonathon Lerch of Pacolet

• Mariana Mcdonald of Pacolet

• Savannah Messer of Pacolet

• Loren Miladinovski of Union

• Beverly Morris of Jonesville

• Savannah Owens of Enoree

• Chelleigh Pace of Enoree

• Madison Phipps of Buffalo

• Lyndsey Smith of Pauline

• Morgan Smith of Pauline

• Isabella Spencer of Union

• Chakira Worthy of Union

• Alana Wright of Buffalo

About USC Upstate

