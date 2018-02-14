Hardin named Teacher of the Year

MONARCH — A teacher who for the past 17 years has been helping her students become “independent fishers of knowledge” has been named Teacher of the Year at Monarch Elementary School.

In a press release issued Monday, Monarch Elementary School stated that it is “proud to announce Mrs. Trina Vaughan Hardin’s election as 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year. Faculty members selected Mrs. Hardin based on her many qualities as a teacher, leader, and community member.”

Education

The press release states that “Mrs. Hardin earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Early Childhood Education from Clemson University and a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Converse College. The University of South Carolina at Union was the ideal place to continue her educational journey after graduating from Union High School where Mrs. Hardin served as Drum Major for two years in the marching band. Mrs. Hardin was also a member of the Beta Club and volunteered in her community.”

Memberships

It further states that “Mrs. Hardin is a member of the Palmetto State Teacher Association, a current grade level Leadership Chairperson, former School Improvement Council Representative, former member of the International Reading Association, and the Principal’s Advisory Committee.”

Philosophy

The press release states that “Mrs. Hardin’s philosophy of teaching is, ‘Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.’ Mrs. Hardin teaches precious four year olds how to fish daily for letters, words, and numbers. They are steadily becoming independent fishers of knowledge.“

Career

Hardin has put that philosophy to work in service of the children she taught in Union County over the past 17 years.

”She began her teaching career at Foster Park Elementary school teaching third graders,” the press release states. “After mastering third grade standards, she spent the last few years teaching first graders, sometimes looping with her students to second grade. During her last year at Foster Park Elementary, Mrs. Hardin taught kindergarten.

”Always willing to embrace change, Mrs. Hardin spent her first year at Monarch Elementary teaching first grade,” it states. “She currently teaches forty budding four year olds with the assistance of Mrs. Doris Johnson. This dynamic duo brings literacy and learning to life each day. An air of mutual respect exists at all times. Mrs. Hardin’s lessons nurture and inspire the next generation of learners and leaders.“

Praise

MES Assistant Principal Ashley Reece praised Hardin who she said “has a passion for teaching. She give 110% each day in order to provide the education for our students. She is truly an asset to our faculty. She brings a kind, hard-working spirit to our school.”

Family And Faith

The press release states that “Mrs. Hardin is married to Brian Hardin. They are the parents of Sims Middle School student Tanner Hardin and Monarch Elementary School student Libby Hardin. She is the daughter of Terry and Jean Vaughan, and the granddaughter of the late Henry and Grace Vaughan and Roy and Nell Aiken (deceased). Her family would not be complete without fur babies Maggie and Ozzie.”

It states that “Mrs. Hardin is active at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She sings in the adult church choir, and helps lead the children’s choir. Mrs. Hardin has directed Vacation Bible School, and served as a Sunday School teacher at The Union Church of God.”

When not at Monarch Elementary School or at Tabernacle Baptist Church, the press release states that “Mrs. Hardin can be found on the ball fields of Timken Sports Complex cheering for her children as they pursue their passion for baseball. Mrs. Hardin’s favorite colors are orange and purple. She enjoys traveling, walking, exercising with friends, beach trips with her family and supporting Clemson Tigers. Her greatest passion is serving the Lord and teaching.”

Helping Others

The press release states that “she had it as a student. She has it as a parent. She continues to show it everyday as a teacher. Mrs. Hardin truly has a compassion for helping others.”

It points out that Mrs. Hardin was a student in MES Principal Mickey Connolly’s class during his first years of teaching band in Union County Schools. Connolly praised Harding for her devotion to serving others, both in the classroom and beyond.

“Trina Hardin has always had a heart of gold,” Connolly said. “From leading the high school band as the Drum Major, to raising her children, to helping young students in her classroom grow, Mrs. Hardin displays her best qualities daily.

“Her dedication, enthusiasm, and positive attitude for teaching is contagious among our faculty,” he said. “Monarch Elementary is proud to have a model teacher like Mrs. Trina Hardin represent our school as Teacher of the Year.”

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Trina Vaughan Hardin has been named Monarch Elementary School’s 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year. She has been a teacher with the Union County School District for the past 17 years. Over the course of her career she has taught at Foster Park Elementary School as well as Monarch Elementary, teaching students in the fourth, third, second, and first grades and kindergarten. She currently teaches 4-year-olds at Monarch Elementary. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MES-Teacher-of-the-Year.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Trina Vaughan Hardin has been named Monarch Elementary School’s 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year. She has been a teacher with the Union County School District for the past 17 years. Over the course of her career she has taught at Foster Park Elementary School as well as Monarch Elementary, teaching students in the fourth, third, second, and first grades and kindergarten. She currently teaches 4-year-olds at Monarch Elementary.

At Monarch Elementary School for 2017-2018