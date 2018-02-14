Brosman to be keynote speaker

UNION — USC Union will be the host annual Upcountry Literary Festival this year on Friday, March 23, from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The two-day event will showcase a number of nationally and regionally renowned authors, poets, and musical artists.

The Upcountry Literary Festival is honored to announce the keynote speaker this year will be Catharine Savage Brosman.

She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Rice University with a B.A. in Romance languages and an M.A. in French. Soon after she studied in France as a Fulbright scholar. Brosman taught French at Rice University, Sweet Briar College, the University of Florida, and Mary Baldwin College before settling at Tulane University.

She has published many single-authored and edited books on French literature. Her poems have been published by journals in the United States, England, and France. Brosman currently serves as the poetry editor for Chronicles: A Magazine of Americana Culture and is Professor Emerita of French at Tulane University and Honorary Research Professor at the University of Sheffield in England.

She has been awarded many teaching awards, poetry prizes, and she won the Tulane Liberal Arts and Science Research Prize. Brosman was also awarded the Hugh Scott Cameron Prize by Rice University in 1995 and was named a Distinguished Alumna in 2000.

The event is free to everyone and will be held in the auditorium at USC Union’s Main Building. A full schedule and participant list will be posted at a later date on the USC Union website.

For more information, please contact Randy Ivey at 864-424-8057 or email rivey@mailbox.sc.edu

