UNION COUNTY — The playoffs will start a day early for the Union County High School Boys Basketball team after a game originally scheduled for Wednesday was moved up to Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets will be at Greenville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for the first round of the playoffs. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday will also see the UCHS Girls Basketball Team begin playoff action with a 7 p.m. home game against Daniel High School.

