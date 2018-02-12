Gestamp appoints new finance director

MADRID, SPAIN — Gestamp, the multinational company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of highly engineered metal components for the automotive industry, has agreed to appoint Miguel Escrig as its Finance Director. With this decision, the Group strengthens the organization to continue to accomplish its future growth plans.

Miguel Escrig holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from IESE Business School (Barcelona). He has spent most of his professional career at Telefónica where he was the Group’s Financial Director between 2010 and 2016. Prior to Telefónica he held several positions in the banking sector in companies such as JP Morgan, Banco Santander and Banco Popular.

Escrig replaces Francisco López Peña as Finance Director, who held the position since 2008 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gestamp last December.

Organizational changes announced in December 2017.

Gestamp, which made its debut as a publicly listed company on April 7, 2017, announced the appointment of Francisco López Peña as its new CEO at the end of 2017. He has assumed the oversight of the industrial operations within the Group, finance direction and other corporate duties.

Francisco J. Riberas’ role as Executive Chairman of Gestamp remains unchanged. Mr Riberas focuses on the Strategy and Corporate Development, as well as key commercial relationships with Gestamp’s customers. He also leads Corporate Governance issues and institutional representation of the Group.

About Gestamp

Gestamp is a Spanish multinational specialized in the design, development and manufacture of highly engineered metal components for top vehicle manufacturers. It develops products with an innovative design to produce lighter and safer vehicles, which offer improved energy consumption and a reduced environmental impact. Its products cover the areas of body-in-white, chassis and mechanisms.

The company is present in 21 countries with more than 100 manufacturing plants and 7 under construction, 13 R&D centers, a workforce of more than 36,000 employees worldwide as of December 2016. Its turnover was €7,549 million ($9,257,263,210) in 2016. Gestamp is listed on the Spanish stock market under the GEST ticker.

