UNION — The life, artistic skill, and memory of a local artist and member of the Union County Arts Council is being honored this month with a “Remembering Sally Parker” exhibition of her work at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

In a statement released this week, UCAC Director Amber Ivey announced that the UCAC has on display more than 50 works of art — including paintings, sculpture, photography, and handmade dolls — produced by Parker who she described as having been “a vital part of the Union County Arts Council for many years. She was a member of Painting with Coffee, Writers Group, Monday Night Music, and Jam at Lunch.”

Ivey said that the works featured in the exhibit include works produced by Parker for art class and works that she started on her own. She said the exhibit will run through Monday, March 5.

The statement announcing the exhibit also included the following about Parker and her involvement with the Arts Council written by her daughter, Sarah Parker.

Years ago, Sally Thomson Parker came back to Union to take care of her mother at the old Home Place. As the years went by she became more and more involved in town activities including the YMCA, the library, and the Woman’s Study Club. But I never knew her to be happier than during the years she spent involved with the Arts Council playing music, writing stories, and painting with her friends at the morning Coffee Group. … I hope all Sally’s friends can stop by and reflect on all the good times that we’ll never forget.

The UCAC will also host a reception formally opening the exhibit on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

February At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place this month at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, February 13 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone.

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, February 23 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. $5 for members and $10 for non-members .

The UCAC Membership Drive is in full swing! If you are not currently a member now is the time to join! If you are a member be sure to renew your membership! Members receive monthly updates, event invites, and discounts on classes and events!

Union County Arts Council is offering Birthday parties! Contact us today for details!

The UCAC Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This is one of the more than 50 works of art by local artist and Union County Arts Council member Sally Parker now on display at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union. The exhibit, "Remembering Sally Parker," will have its formal opening with a reception hosted by the UCAC at the gallery on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The exhibit runs through March 5.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This photograph is one of the more than 50 works of art by local artist and Union County Arts Council member Sally Parker now on display at the UCAC Art Gallery. The woman in the photo is Parker herself.

Charles Warner | The Union Times These handmade dolls are among the works by Sally Parker on display. In addition to these handmade dolls, the exhibit also features photography, sculpture, and paintings.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Sally Parker and City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson pose for a photo while holding one of her paintings. The painting held by Parker and Thompson was displayed near the entrance to the City of Union Municipal Building.

At the UCAC Art Gallery through March 5