Bryant, Loftis to address GOP

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Republican Party will hold a monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in USC Union’s Central Building. This month’s guests will include current South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant and State Treasurer Curtis Loftis.

Bryant ascended to the office of Lt. Governor when Henry McMaster vacated the office to become Governor of South Carolina following the resignation of Nikki Haley. Haley resigned the office to become Ambassador to the United Nations. Bryant recently announced that he would be seeking the office of Governor in the upcoming election. Before becoming Lt. Governor Bryant served as State Senator from Anderson County.

Loftis was first elected to the Office of Treasurer in 2010, winning all 46 counties. He was reelected to the office in 2014 and will seek his third term as Treasurer in 2018. During his tenure as Treasurer Loftis has been a champion of public pension reform, the Future Scholar 529 savings plan, and has returned over $121 million in unclaimed money back to South Carolinians. Loftis has also spent his time in office as a fierce advocate for the taxpayers of South Carolina and has been named a “Friend of the Taxpayer” by the South Carolina Association of Taxpayers.

“We are excited to be able to bring Republican Candidates for state office to Union County to allow our citizens to meet, and get to know the candidates before time to vote,” Union County Republican Party Chairman Tommy Sinclair said. “This provides our citizens with a chance to ask questions of the candidates before the election so they can make a more informed decision before heading to the polls in June for the primaries.

“We have plans in place to bring more candidates into Union in the coming weeks,” he said. “We hope the people of Union will come out and take advantage of these opportunities.”

These meetings are open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend. For more information or to get involved with the Union County Republican Party you can visit their page on Facebook or email them at ucscgop@gmail.com.

Meeting to be held Feb. 20 at USC Union

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at tylers1400@gmail.com.

