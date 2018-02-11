February in the Town of Carlisle

CARLISLE — The month of February is a busy one for the Town of Carlisle which will be the site of a Community Clean-Up; host a Valentine’s Day Bingo event for the community’s seniors; hold a food distribution; and will soon be hosting the Union County Carnegie Library.

A flier issued this week by the Town of Carlisle lists a series of events that will take place in the town over the next two weeks and one that will occur sometime in the near future.

Community Clean-Up

First up is the Community Clean-Up Campaign for the Carlisle Community which will be held Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

Sponsored by the Union County Code Enforcement & Litter Control Department, the campaign is designed to clean up the communities of Union County. The campaign moves from community to community with county personnel and volunteers from within and without those communities working together to clean them up.

The central location for the Carlisle Community Clean-Up effort will be across from the Carlisle Town Hall. Volunteers are needed and will be provided with safety vests, gloves, garbage bags, and refreshments.

In addition to picking up trash along the roads and clearing away undergrowth, the community clean-up will also involve collecting junk items placed out by residents of the Town of Carlisle. This will be for residents living within the municipal limits of the town only, who may leave their trash/junk items on the curb in front of their property. The collections will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

As part of the clean-up, the the recycling convenience center in Carlisle will be open both days from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for the convenience of community residents.

For more information about the Carlisle Community Clean-Up contact Union County Code Enforcement officers Allyson Wentz at 864-466-4718 and David Kitchens at 864-466-4705 and the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Senior Citizens Valentine’s Day Bingo

Next will be the Senior Citizens Valentine’s Day Bingo which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 3-6 p.m. at the Carlisle Town Hall.

The event, which is hosted by the town, is for senior citizens ages 60 and over.

The flier urges seniors to “come celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

The event will include the crowning of a “Queen For a Day” and bingo games and prizes.

Participants are urged to bring a covered dish. The town will provide dessert and drinks.

For more information about Senior Citizens Valentine’s Day Bingo call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Food Distribution

Next is the Food Distribution which will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Carlisle Town Hall.

The Food Distribution is for residents of the Town of Carlisle and surrounding community only. Persons who want to receive the food to be distributed must bring with them identification confirming they are residents of the town and the surrounding community.

The bags of food will be distributed on first come first served basis.

In addition, a representative from SCWorks will be present during the food distribution to speak with anyone seeking information about employment services and opportunities.

For more information about the Food Distribution call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Carnegie Library

The flier also states that the Union County Carnegie Library will be coming soon to the Carlisle Town Hall.

The Union County Carnegie Library closed its doors the weekend following a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 30 that kicked off a $1.8 million restoration program that will involve the renovation, upgrade and expansion of the library building at 300 East South Street. The library was closed to allow staff to relocate its materials and equipment to its temporary location in the old Graham Cash building at 127 East Main Street.

The library reopened at its temporary location on Wednesday, January 3, but was forced to close again on Thursday, January 4, when a sprinkler froze, ruptured, and caused a flood. The ruptured sprinkler is on a floor the library is not leasing, but it nevertheless flooded the entire building.

The flood is forcing the library to once again relocate, only this time to multiple locations in order to resume providing services to the people of Union County as soon as possible. The library’s collection of books will be warehoused in the Old Berry Builder Mart building on Lakeside Drive which will not be open to the public.

What will be open to the public will be the locations in Union County’s four Incorporated municipalities where the library’s staff and equipment will be relocated to. One of those locations will be the Carlisle Town Hall which, along with the Jonesville Municipal Complex, Jacob’s Well in Lockhart, and the USC Union Library, will share space with the Carnegie Library enabling it to once again serve the people of those communities and the rest of Union County.

No date has been announced, however, for when the library will begin operating out of these locations.

For more information about the Carnegie Library beginning operations Carlisle call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505. 864-427-1505 or contact via email the Union County Carnegie Libary at info@unionlibrary.org or through its Facebook page.

Dealing with the aftermath of the flooding of the Graham Cash building including moving its equipment and materials to new locations is proving costly to the library which has set up a Go Fund Me page — https://www.gofundme.com/devastating-flood-damage-to-library — to enable the public to contribute to the effort to get the library open again. All donations to the library’s Go Fund Me page are tax deductible and is linked to the library’s Facebook page.

