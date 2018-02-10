Six weeks of Lenten services

UNION — The beginning of Lent is just days away and the public is being invited to attend the Lenten services that will be held at Grace United Methodist Church over the next six weeks.

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to the prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Lent is celebrated by the Anglican, Eastern Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Lutheran, and Methodist churches as well as some Anabaptist and evangelical churches.

Locally, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the GUMC Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members.

In a statement announcing the schedule for this year’s Lenten services, Grace United Methodist Church stated that it “would like to extend a warm invitation for you to join us for our annual Lenten Services followed by lunch! Services start at noon and are immediately followed by a $6 lunch.”

This year’s Lenten services at Grace United Methodist Church will be held on the following dates and lead by the following ministers with the following lunches served:

• Wednesday, Feb. 14

The speaker will be the Rev. David Bauknight from Grace United Methodist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include BBQ w/buns, baked beans, coleslaw, potato chips, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, Feb. 21

The speaker will be the Rev. Merritt Wentz from Bethel/Duncan Acres United Methodist Churches.

The after service menu will include ham, potato salad, green beans, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, Feb. 28

The speaker will be the Rev. Robbie Stollger from First Baptist Church.

The after service menu will pork loin, Asian slaw, sweet potatoes, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, March 7

The speaker will be the Rev. Jeff Farmer from Sardis United Methodist Church.

The after service menu will include chicken casserole, green beans, fruit salad, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, March 14

The speaker will be the Rev. Lee Moseley from Union Presbyterian Church.

The after service menu will include marinated chicken breast, potato casserole, broccoli salad, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, March 21

The speaker will be the Rev. Richard Lewis from Buffalo United Methodist Church.

The after service will include hot dogs with chili, coleslaw, baked beans, potato chips, dessert, tea & coffee.

• Wednesday, March 28

The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett from St. Paul Baptist Church.

The after service menu will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni/cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea & coffee.

Hosted by Grace United Methodist Church

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

