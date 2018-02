Read 1 Corinthians 13:1-13

We love because [God] first loved us.

— 1 John 4:19 (NIV)

PRAYER: Loving Father, thank you for your Son who show us perfect love. Strengthen and renew us each day so we can love others in his name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: We can share with others the love God shows to us.