‘For the Love of Books’ this Sunday

UNION — A storyteller who has entertained audiences across the nation and a local elementary school chorus will be the featured entertainment at the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s Annual Meeting this Sunday.

In a statement released this week, Friends President Rebecca Rochester announced that this year’s meeting, entitled “For the Love of Books,” will be held this Sunday (Feb. 11) from 3-4 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Rochester said that the meeting will feature a musical performance by the Monarch Elementary School Chorus. She said that entertainment will also include a performance by Storyteller Cora Newcomb.

The announcement invites the public to “celebrate the magic of storytelling with this gifted storyteller who has told stories to audiences of all ages throughout the United States engaging the senses and enchanting audiences everywhere.” It states that Newcomb’s specialties include storytelling, curriculum development, and teacher training. It further states that:

Cora Newcomb sparks the heart and soul of everyone as they feel the wonder and excitement of her stories told with an energetic and charming style, keeping everyone spell bound from young to old. Her vibrant style fills the stage with historic, inspirational, fairy tales, legends, anti-bullying stories, ghost tales and stories that reflect her life from the delightful, charming village of Beaufort, SC.

Walkway Of Honor

A different kind of storytelling is the brick “Walkway of Honor” that will be built at the Union County Carnegie Library using bricks purchased by the public.

In announcing Sunday’s meeting, Rochester also issued the following statement about the Walkway of Honor that will be built, pointing out that “Every Brick Has a Story to Tell” and that those who participate in the effort will have their stories told.

Be part of the rich history of the Union County Carnegie Library with a brick that will be placed on the grounds of the library as part of the “Walkway of Honor.” Every brick has a story to tell. Don’t miss your chance to tell your story.

The historic Union County Carnegie Library is one of the few remaining public libraries built with grants from Andrew Carnegie. Ours was the first Carnegie library grant awarded in South Carolina. The grant was given in 1903 and the library opened in 1905.

Union County is blessed to have such a notable landmark recognized as one of the most outstanding libraries in America, Now the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library is pleased to extend the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project.

The bricks will be placed in a newly landscaped area in front of the restored front entrance to the library. The funds will help with the restoration and expansion of the library now underway.

Permanent Recognition for Donors: Your entire family, including children and grandchildren will be able to see your contribution long after you are gone.

Bricks are 4X8 with up to 3 lines of engraving ($50.00) or 8X8 with up to 6 lines of engraving ($100.00). Add a custom symbol ($100).

Design your own brick and/or choose from an assortment of custom symbols (hundreds of options available).

— Every family, business, company, club, or organization should be recognized

— Give as a birthday gift, baby announcement, years of service, anniversary gift or retirement gift

— Honor the life of loved ones, Sunday school class, teacher, friend, pastor

— Honor the memory of loved ones

— Buy a brick for your graduate from UCHS, USC, Clemson, Winthrop, etc.

— Commemorate your family

This brick sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library, a 501(c) (3) organization under IRS guidelines and contributions may be tax deductible.

Persons wanting to purchase a brick should call call Rebecca Rochester, President of Friends of Union County Carnegie Library, at 864-466-6981 or www.unionlibrary.org to print the brick form.

In addition, the announcement urges the public to like Friends on Main Bookstore on Facebook to see what FOL is doing.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

