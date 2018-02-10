Civitans, Lions donate $1,000 to library

Cone Mill Retirees Meet

Cone Mill Retirees will meet Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at Midway BBQ.

Training Emerging Leaders

Chambertown Community Lighthouse Church, 413 South Mountain Street, Union, will hold “Training Emerging Leaders in the Apostolic and Prophetic” on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

Guest Speaker will be Apostle Simeon Frazier, Sr.

Host Pastor will be Bishop Tyra Parham.

Inviting all leaders to be in attendance.

Lunch to be served.

FOL Annual Meeting

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s annual meeting will be held Sunday, Feb. 11 from 3-4 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

The Monarch Elementary Chorus will provide the entertainment.

The program will include updates on the library, the FOL’s brick sale, and Friends on Main Book Store.

The public is invited.

Post 22 Monthly Meeting

American Legion Post 22 will hold its monthly meeting Monday, February 12 located 120 Scenic Drive behind Foster Park School.

Meal served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will be from 7-8 pm.

New veterans and family members are welcome to attend and become members.

Pancake Supper

A Pancake Supper will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 5-8 p.m.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, grits, biscuits, coffee, tea, and orange juice.

Adults $8, children $5, all you can eat $10.

All proceeds go to our 2018 Nicaragua Mission Trip.

Community Clean-Up In Carlisle

The Community Clean-Up campaign is sponsored by the Union County Code Enforcement & Litter Control Department and is designed to clean up the communities of Union County. The campaign moves from community to community with county personnel and volunteers from within and without those communities working together to clean them up.

The next community clean-up will be in the Carlisle Community on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. The central location for the clean-up effort will be across from the Carlisle Town Hall. Volunteers are needed and will be provided with safety vests, gloves, garbage bags, and refreshments.

In addition to picking up trash along the roads and clearing away undergrowth, the community clean-up will also involve collecting junk items placed out by residents of the Town of Carlisle. A flier advertising the campaign states that “you may leave your trash/junk items on the curb in front of your property.” The flier stresses, however, that the curbside collections will take place within the municipal limits of the Town of Carlisle only. It also states that the collections will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The flier also states that the recycling convenience center in Carlisle will be open both days from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for the convenience of the residents of the Carlisle Community.

For more information about the Carlisle Community Clean-Up contact Union County Code Enforcement officers Allyson Wentz at 864-466-4718 and David Kitchens at 864-466-4705 and the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

The public is also invited to visit the Community Clean-Up Facebook page “to see the improvements already made, and to see examples of Code Violations at https/www.facebook.com/Let’s-make-Union, SC-Beautiful.”

Good Neighbors Garden Club Meets

The Good Neighbors Garden Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at Andy’s.

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, February 17, 9 a.m., Breakfast, American Legion, Post 22, 120 Scenic Drive, Union.

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Revival At Philippi Baptist

There will be a “Revival coming soon to a heart near you” at Philippi Baptist Church Feb. 18-21.

Services will be held Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Monday (Feb. 19), Tuesday (Feb. 20), and Wednesday (Feb. 21) at 7 p.m.

There will be special music nightly and the public is invited to join the Philippi Church Family for a free Wednesday evening meal at 5:30 p.m.

Ric Coram will be the Revivalist.

‘Food Is Fuel’ Workshop

To recognize Heart Health Month, please join Piedmont Physic Garden for our “Food is Fuel” Workshop on Saturday, February 24 from 10 a.m.-noon with Registered Dietitian Kerri Stewart and Registered Nurse Lori Boyd from the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center.

Learn how certain foods fuel your body, which in turn increase your energy, maximize your health and prevent and/or reverse chronic disease. Bring your questions and get ready for a lively discussion. Plenty of resources will be available for you to take home!

General Admission is $20. Space is limited so please sign up online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call us at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot.

Sims Class Of 1968 To Meet

The Sims High School Class of 1968 will meet on Saturday, February 24 at 5 p.m. at 1101 Union Boulevard.

Please plan to attend.

Business of importance.

Union County FCA Banquet

The Union County FCA Banquet “We Are One” will be held Tuesday, March 6, in the Union County High School Cafeteria.

There will be a “Meet & Greet” at 5:30 p.m. followed by supper at 6 p.m. and the speaker at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Shane Williamson, President and CEO of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Tickets are $10. Contact Mike Stalnaker for tickets at 864-426-2667 or Mstalnaker@fca.org.

One Spirit. One Purpose. One Faith.Three Sims Classes To Meet

The Sims High School Classes of 1960, 1961, and 1962 will meet Saturday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. at Virginia’s Restaurant.

Democrats Hold Convention

The Union County Democratic Party County Convention Meeting will be held Monday, March 5, 7 p.m., at the Union County Courthouse.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Trip To Harrah’s Cherokee Casino

Come join Betsy and Company along with Over the Hill Gang Relay For Life Team for a fun-filled day trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, Saturday, March 10.

First pickup at 7 a.m. at Jonesville’s Municipal Building and second pickup 7:30 a.m. in Union at the old Walmart Parking lot.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy Thompson at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171. All are welcome.

‘Victory Garden’ Workshop

Piedmont Physic Garden welcomes back Union natives and long-time gardening enthusiasts Tommy Sinclair and Buddy Blackman to lead our “Victory Garden” Workshop on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Come learn how to create and maintain your own year-round vegetable and herb gardens modeled after the Victory Gardens of the World War II era.

Although most of the workshop will be held inside, we hope to conduct some of the workshop outside (weather permitting.)

General Admission is $20. Space is limited. To reserve your spot, please sign up online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call us at 864-427-2556. We look forward to seeing you!

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Tuesday, February 20 — Relay For Life Dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Fellowship Hall

• Tuesday, March 20 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Tuesday, April 17 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Forest Service Summer Jobs For Teens

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 4, 2018).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 21, 2018. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

American Pickers In South Carolina

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the American Pickers TV throughout in South Carolina during winter 2018.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique ‘picking’ on history. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

facebook: @GotAPick

Agapé Hospice Seeking Volunteers

Agapé Hospice is seeking volunteers from Union County and the rest of the Upstate to join its “Life Enrichment Volunteer Program” and help it make a difference in the quality of life of its terminally ill clients and their families. Volunteers will work with the organization’s life enrichment specialists to improve the lives of its patients by stimulating them everyday with activities, socialization, exercise and interaction. That help enables Agapé Hospice to provide compassionate, individualized care for its patients.”

• Who Can Volunteer

The Life Enrichment Volunteer Program is, according the organization “open to anyone. We welcome caring people who have some time to share with others, a desire to give of themselves, a sense of responsibility and a willingness to be flexible and learn new skills.”

• Junior Volunteers

Teenagers are eligible to participate in the Life Enrichment Volunteer Program as “junior volunteers” who will “have an opportunity to learn about healthcare related careers and earn community service credit, while providing the same caring services. Please visit your school guidance counselor or academic adviser for credit information.”

• You Can Help

According to Agapé Hospice its Life Enrichment volunteer services “can be an exceptional gift to our patients and their families” with volunteers offering a variety of services such as:

• Patient Comfort/Companionship

— Holding hands

— Reading to the patient

— Conversing and listening to patients families with compassion

— Playing music

• Special Projects

— Sharing flowers from a florist or your garden

— Making prayer shawls, afghans or gift baskets

— Celebrating a holiday or another special moment

— Cutting the grass, housecleaning, cooking/baking

— Scrapbooking or journaling memories

— Bereavement

— Providing food for bereaved families

• Clerical Volunteer

— Assisting with paperwork, filing, copying

— Unconditional Love

— Smiles and laughter

• Bereavement

— Visiting bereaved families

— Assisting with bereavement programs

To become a volunteer and/or for more information contact Agapé Hospice Upstate Volunteer Manager Gloria Smith at 864-436-8748 or gsmith@agapegospice.com.

Head Start Registration

Carolina Community Actions, Inc., Head Start has openings for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2017-2018 program year.

Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Children with disabilities, including emotional, intellectual, and physical (visual, hearing, speech, crippling and other chronic impairments), are eligible regardless of their family income level. Services provided by Head Start include education, nutrition, medical, dental, social services, transportation, parent involvement, and special education services.

CCA Early Head Start/Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast and lunch are served to the Head Start children and formula, breakfast, and lunch are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families and without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, or disabilities.

A legal birth certificate, certificate of immunization, proof of income for the 2016 calendar year, and social security numbers of all persons in household must be provided when you apply.

The Early Head Start/Head Start Center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Head Start Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville. For further information and/or to make an appointment please call 864-674-6014.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• February 26, 2018 — Sims Middle School

• March 26, 2018 — Union County High School

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• February 13, 2018

• March 13, 2018

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (left) and Union Lion’s Club President Barbara Hollie (right) each present Union County Carnegie Library Board Chairman Bill Rochester with a check for $500. The $1,000 donated by the Civitans and the Lions to the library was raised by a chicken stew the clubs held on Jan. 20. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Civitans-and-Lions.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (left) and Union Lion’s Club President Barbara Hollie (right) each present Union County Carnegie Library Board Chairman Bill Rochester with a check for $500. The $1,000 donated by the Civitans and the Lions to the library was raised by a chicken stew the clubs held on Jan. 20.