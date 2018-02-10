UCHS begins playoffs Wednesday

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Boys Basketball Team ended the regular season this week and will start the class 4A playoffs next week. The Jackets ended the regular season with back to back loses to Greer and region champion Travelers Rest.

UCHS ended region play with a 3-5 record, which is good enough for them to earn the four seed from Region Two 4A. Travelers Rest, who only had one region loss, won the region championship, Greer finished in second place, and Eastside finished in third.

Union County will open the class 4A playoffs on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. as the Jackets will travel to Greenville High School to take on the Greenville Red Raiders. Greenville is the one seed from region one 4A.

Lady Jackets

The UCHS Girls Basketball Team finished second in Region Two 4A and will be at home for the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ty Eison attempts to dribble past a Greer defender during one of two games the Union County High School Boys Basketball Team played this past week. The Yellow Jackets lost to Greer and to Travelers Rest this week, ending region play with a 3-5 record. The Jackets will begin playoff competition on Wednesday against the Greenville Red Raiders. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_200.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Ty Eison attempts to dribble past a Greer defender during one of two games the Union County High School Boys Basketball Team played this past week. The Yellow Jackets lost to Greer and to Travelers Rest this week, ending region play with a 3-5 record. The Jackets will begin playoff competition on Wednesday against the Greenville Red Raiders. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Boys Basketball Team Coach Will Hickson gives instruction to his team during a timeout. The Yellow Jackets lost to Greer and to Travelers Rest this week, ending region play with a 3-5 record. The Jackets will begin playoff competition on Wednesday against the Greenville Red Raiders. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_409.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Boys Basketball Team Coach Will Hickson gives instruction to his team during a timeout. The Yellow Jackets lost to Greer and to Travelers Rest this week, ending region play with a 3-5 record. The Jackets will begin playoff competition on Wednesday against the Greenville Red Raiders. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Eison shoots a layup in Tuesday’s loss versus Greer. The Yellow Jackets lost to both Greer and Travelers Rest this week, ending region play with a 3-5 record. The Jackets will begin playoff competition on Wednesday against the Greenville Red Raiders. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_239.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Eison shoots a layup in Tuesday’s loss versus Greer. The Yellow Jackets lost to both Greer and Travelers Rest this week, ending region play with a 3-5 record. The Jackets will begin playoff competition on Wednesday against the Greenville Red Raiders. Photo by Brett Shugart Trey Parks #12 and Dee Eison #14 of the Union County High School Boys Basketball Team play defense against Greer this past Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets lost to both Greer and Travelers Rest this week, ending region play with a 3-5 record. The Jackets will begin playoff competition on Wednesday against the Greenville Red Raiders. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_344.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Trey Parks #12 and Dee Eison #14 of the Union County High School Boys Basketball Team play defense against Greer this past Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets lost to both Greer and Travelers Rest this week, ending region play with a 3-5 record. The Jackets will begin playoff competition on Wednesday against the Greenville Red Raiders.

Yellow Jackets to face Red Raiders

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at tylers1400@gmail.com.

