Wildcats in championship game

With 47-45 semifinals win over Mabry

JONESVILLE — Undefeated for the season the Jonesville Middle School Wildcats will play for the Foothills Athletic Conference Championship this Saturday.

On Thursday, the Wildcats secured their spot in Saturday’s championship game by defeating Mabry 47-45 in the semifinals.

In Thursday’s game, the following Wildcats made the following scores:

• Jabryson Hunter — 24

• Naqaua Kershaw — 10

• Terry Smith — 5

• Caleb Bright — 3

• Bryant Whitlock — 3

• Hayden Whitlock — 2

With Thursday’s win, the Wildcats are now 16-0 for the season.

Saturday’s game for the Foothills Athletic Conference Championship will pit the Wildcats against Ewing and will be played at 2:30 p.m. at Woodruff Middle School.

WBCU 1460 AM 103.5 FM will broadcast the game live.

