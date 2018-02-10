Bantams fall twice to Stingers

UNION — The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team dropped two this week against the defending Region 10 champions Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers.

In a statement released Thursday, Bantams Coach Jap Worthy reported Bantams fell 4-0 and 10-1 against the Stingers this past weekend.

Worthy said that in the first game Bantam Christian Joplin pitched three innings giving up two earned runs and one unearned run.

”Christian pitched outstanding against a powerhouse in Region 10,” Worthy said. “Pitching in front of nine major league scouts and four Division 1 colleges really brought the best out of Christian and Andrew Caskey who struck out four and gave up one unearned run.

“In game one we left eleven runners on base and just could not get that big hit,” he said. “I’m very proud of the guys playing in front of a nice crowd and competing with so much pride.”

Worthy said that in the second game the Bantams “jumped out on top but gave up three home runs and never really got the bats going. I’m pleased with the effort and looking forward to working on the small things.”

In looking at the performances of individual players in the second game, Worthy said that “Buddy Bleasedale, Charles Herrington, Gabe Hall and Alex Miller sparked us at the plate. Got outstanding pitching from Christian Joplin, Andrew Caskey, Stanley McManus, Dallas Honeycutt, and John Steven Trammell.”

Worthy said the next game for the Bantams will be Saturday, Feb. 17, against the Rockingham Community College Eagles in a doubleheader at Rockingham Community College in Wentworth, NC.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_thumbnail_Capture5.jpg

Will face the RCC Eagles Feb. 17