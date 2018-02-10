Henderson on First Team All-SAC

NEWBERRY — Jamarcus Henderson, a junior defensive end from Union, SC, has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all season long. His 8.5 sacks, which ranked second in the league, accounted for 63 yards lost by the opposition and contributed to his 13 overall tackles for loss. He ranks fourth in school history in career sacks with 21.5 throughout his three-year career.

Henderson landed on the all-SAC first team and all-region second team in 2017. He finished second on the team with 59 tackles, including 47 solo stops, had six quarterback hurries, and forced a fumble. He had at least one tackle for loss in nine of the Wolves’ 11 games and had multiple sacks on three occasions. He is a first-team all-SAC performer for the second time in his career and was a second team All-American a season ago.

Henderson earned second team recognition for the second straight year and will advance onto the organization’s All-American ballot.

About Newberry College

