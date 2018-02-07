A Prayer for Wednesday

Read 2 Corinthians 13:5-13

Brothers and sisters, rejoice! Strive for full restoration, encourage one another, be of one mind, live in peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you.

— 2 Corinthians 13:11 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to extend grace to everyone we meet. Help us to be light you created us to be. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Even in times of stress and frustration, I can extend grace to others.