Wildcats advance to semifinals

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Midle School Wildcats advanced to the semifinals Monday with a win over Cowpens while the Lady Wildcats ended the season with a loss to Woodruff.
Wildcats
In a home game Monday afternoon, the Wildcats defeated Cowpens 60-40 enabling Jonesville to advance to the semifinals which will be played Thursday at Woodruff. Thursday’ game will be at 4:15 p.m. and the Wildcats will face Mabry with the winner advancing to the championship game against the winner of the Woodruff/Ewing game. The championship game will be played Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Woodruff.
The following Wildcats made the following scores during Monday’s game:
• Naqaua Kershaw — 24
• Jabryson Hunter — 13
• Caleb Bright — 8
• Bryant Whitlock — 8
• Hayden Whitlock — 3
• Terry Smith — 2
• Timmy Eison — 2
With Monday’s win the Wildcats are now 15-0 for the season.
Lady Wildcats
The Lady Wildcats did not fare so well Monday, falling to Woodruff 32-17 in an away game.
In Monday’s game, the following Lady Wildcats made the following scores:
• Dymia Brannon — 9
• I’Yorie Willis — 5
• Janiyah Glenn — 2
• Nay’Kaia Lindsey — 1
With Monday’s loss the Lady Wildcats finish the season 6-7.