Wildcats advance to semifinals

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Midle School Wildcats advanced to the semifinals Monday with a win over Cowpens while the Lady Wildcats ended the season with a loss to Woodruff.

Wildcats

In a home game Monday afternoon, the Wildcats defeated Cowpens 60-40 enabling Jonesville to advance to the semifinals which will be played Thursday at Woodruff. Thursday’ game will be at 4:15 p.m. and the Wildcats will face Mabry with the winner advancing to the championship game against the winner of the Woodruff/Ewing game. The championship game will be played Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Woodruff.

The following Wildcats made the following scores during Monday’s game:

• Naqaua Kershaw — 24

• Jabryson Hunter — 13

• Caleb Bright — 8

• Bryant Whitlock — 8

• Hayden Whitlock — 3

• Terry Smith — 2

• Timmy Eison — 2

With Monday’s win the Wildcats are now 15-0 for the season.

Lady Wildcats

The Lady Wildcats did not fare so well Monday, falling to Woodruff 32-17 in an away game.

In Monday’s game, the following Lady Wildcats made the following scores:

• Dymia Brannon — 9

• I’Yorie Willis — 5

• Janiyah Glenn — 2

• Nay’Kaia Lindsey — 1

With Monday’s loss the Lady Wildcats finish the season 6-7.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_web1_JEMS-logo.jpg