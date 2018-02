UCHS 2018 football schedules

UNION COUNTY — While it is still several months away the 2018 football season will be here before you know it and so here are the schedules for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Varsity and Junior Varsity football teams.

Varsity

• Week 0 — Friday, Aug. 17 — Chapman — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 1 — Friday, Aug. 24 — AC Flora — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 2 — Friday, Aug. 31 — Gaffney — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 3 — Friday, Sept. 7 — Broome — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 4 — Friday, Sept. 14 — Greer — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 5 — Friday, Sept. 21 — Open

• Week 6 — Friday, Sept. 28 — Clinton — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 7 — Friday, Oct. 5 — Woodruff — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 8 — Friday, Oct. 12 — Mid-Carolina — Home — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 9 — Friday, Oct. 19 — Newberry — Away — 7:30 p.m.

• Week 10 — Friday, Oct. 26 — Emerald — Away — 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes Region Games

Junior Varsity

• Week 0 — Thursday, Aug. 16 — Chapman — Away — 6 p.m.

• Week 1 — Thursday, Aug. 23 — AC Flora — Away — 6 p.m.

• Week 2 — Thursday, Aug. 30 — Gaffney — Away — 6 p.m.

• Week 3 — Thursday, Sept. 6 — Broome — Home — 6 p.m.

• Week 4 — Thursday, Sept. 13 — Greer — Home — 6 p.m.

• Week 5 — Thursday, Sept. 20 — Open — 6 p.m.

• Week 6 — Thursday, Sept. 27 — Clinton — Away — 6 p.m.

• Week 7 — Thursday, Oct. 4 — Woodruff — Home — 6 p.m.

• Week 8 — Thursday, Oct. 11 — Mid-Carolina — Away — 6 p.m.

• Week 9 — Thursday, Oct. 18 — Newberry — Home — 6 p.m.

• Week 10 — Thursday, Oct. 25 — Emerald — Home — 6 p.m.

*Denotes Region Games

