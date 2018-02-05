Richardson named to President’s List

AIKEN — Rebecca Richardson, a Industrial Process Engineering major from Union, was named to the University of South Carolina Aiken President’s List for Fall 2017.
To earn this distinction, Richardson had to be enrolled as a full-time student and maintain a 4.0 GPA.
Richardson is a graduate of SC Home-Schooled.
