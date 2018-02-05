Richardson named to President’s List

AIKEN — Rebecca Richardson, a Industrial Process Engineering major from Union, was named to the University of South Carolina Aiken President’s List for Fall 2017.

To earn this distinction, Richardson had to be enrolled as a full-time student and maintain a 4.0 GPA.

Richardson is a graduate of SC Home-Schooled.

About USC Aiken

USC Aiken, a comprehensive university in the University of South Carolina system, offers undergraduate and master’s degrees to more than 3,500 students in 50 programs of study. USC Aiken is ranked the #1 public regional college in the South by U.S. News & World Report’s guide “America’s Best Colleges.” The 2018 distinction marks USC Aiken’s 20th consecutive ranking among the top three in this category and the 13th time in first place.

