Martin makes President’s List

CLINTON — Presbyterian College is proud to recognize Ms. Payton Reilly Martin, a junior biology major from Union, for making the President’s List during the 2017 Fall semester. The President’s List is composed of students who earn a 4.0 grade point average.

