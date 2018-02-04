Habitat for Humanity growing

UNION — Union County’s Habitat for Humanity affiliate is celebrating a successful 2017 while also forecasting an even bigger year ahead according to Bob Love, president of its local board.

Union County’s Habitat affiliate operates as an independent nonprofit organization in partnership Habitat for Humanity International which was founded in 1976 with the vision of eliminating substandard housing and making adequate, affordable shelter a matter of conscience and action.

Love says Habitat for Humanity of Union County has dedicated two homes for local families within recent months. Families are selected based on need, income and willingness to partner with Habitat. After completing financial counseling and 200 hours of “sweat equity,” they receive affordable mortgages with monthly payments averaging $300.

“Our Habitat families experience significant positive changes in their lives,” Love said. “They feel safer at home, do better in school, are more connected to their community and more positive about their futures.”

“Thanks to those efforts of our board and donors we’re finding traction and branching out. In 2018 we will begin work on on our forthcoming Restore thrift shop as an arm of our ongoing fundraising efforts. Too, our first web site is underway to share our mission and attract more volunteers and donations.

“To cap it off,” he continued, “we recently learned that the Timken Foundation of Canton had approved our request to support funding a new Habitat House to be built next year. What a wonderful Christmas present from Timken!”

Volunteers and donations are desperately needed to keep the momentum going, Love says. “We need more people to start the new year with a good push. No special skills are needed, just lots of heart. We also need donations: cash, household goods, land, building supplies and just about anything else.”

To donate land or property, call Bob Love at 864-427-5423. To donate goods, call Jim Vaughan at 864-426-0218. To help us with construction labor of any kind, call AC Martin at 864-426-1025. To volunteer in our store, call John Carson at 864-466-2035. For monetary donations, call Mike Todd at 864-466-4131. To help with our web site and social media, contact Tim Bryant at 864-415-1232.

For more information, visit HabitatUnionCounty.com.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity’s new affiliate in Union County celebrates a home dedication in 2017. Shown, from left to right, are A.C. Martin, Reverend Keith Morrison, Jim Vaughan, Temeka Briggs, Taylon Briggs, Bob Love, Paul Davis, Barbara Rippy,and Dell Mitchell. The Briggs were the recipients of the Habitat house while the others pictured are members of the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Habitat-for-Humanity.jpg Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity’s new affiliate in Union County celebrates a home dedication in 2017. Shown, from left to right, are A.C. Martin, Reverend Keith Morrison, Jim Vaughan, Temeka Briggs, Taylon Briggs, Bob Love, Paul Davis, Barbara Rippy,and Dell Mitchell. The Briggs were the recipients of the Habitat house while the others pictured are members of the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate.

Looking forward to greater success in 2018