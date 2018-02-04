Community Clean-Up in Carlisle

CARLISLE — The Community Clean-Up Campaign is coming to the Carlisle Community later this month and the public is invited to come out and take part in cleaning up the community.

The Community Clean-Up campaign is sponsored by the Union County Code Enforcement & Litter Control Department and is designed to clean up the communities of Union County. The campaign moves from community to community with county personnel and volunteers from within and without those communities working together to clean them up.

The next community clean-up will be in the Carlisle Community on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. The central location for the clean-up effort will be across from the Carlisle Town Hall. Volunteers are needed and will be provided with safety vests, gloves, garbage bags, and refreshments.

In addition to picking up trash along the roads and clearing away undergrowth, the community clean-up will also involve collecting junk items placed out by residents of the Town of Carlisle. A flier advertising the campaign states that “you may leave your trash/junk items on the curb in front of your property.” The flier stresses, however, that the curbside collections will take place within the municipal limits of the Town Carlisle only. It also states that the collections will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The flier also states that the recycling convenience center in Carlisle will be open both days from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for the convenience of the residents of the Carlisle Community.

For more information about the Carlisle Community Clean-Up contact Union County Code Enforcement officers Allyson Wentz at 864-466-4718 and David Kitchens at 864-466-4705 and the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

The public is also invited to visit the Community Clean-Up Facebook page “to see the improvements already made, and to see examples of Code Violations at https/www.facebook.com/Let’s-make-Union, SC-Beautiful.”

