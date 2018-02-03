A Prayer for Saturday

Read Deuteronomy 31:1-8
The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave your nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.
— Deuteronomy 31:8 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for keeping us constantly in your care. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Scripture can be an umbrella in every storm life brings.
