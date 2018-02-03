Posted on by

A Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Sardis United Methodist Church, 964 Sardis Road, Union, is.


Read Deuteronomy 31:1-8

The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave your nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.

— Deuteronomy 31:8 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for keeping us constantly in your care. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Scripture can be an umbrella in every storm life brings.

