A Prayer for Saturday

Read Deuteronomy 31:1-8

The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave your nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.

— Deuteronomy 31:8 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for keeping us constantly in your care. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Scripture can be an umbrella in every storm life brings.