Wildcats beat Red Devils, Landrum

JONESVILLE — With victories over Lockart and Landrum behind them the Jonesville Middle School Boys Basketball Team will begin playoff competition this coming Monday (Feb. 5).

The Wildcats defeated the Lockhart Red Devils 47-12 during a home game this past Monday. The following Wildcats scored the following points during Monday’s game:

• Bryant Whitlock — 12

• Hayden Whitlock — 8

• Naqaua Kershaw — 6

• Evan Threadgill — 4

• Terry Smith — 4

• Jackson Fowler — 4

• Timmy Hughes — 3

• Koheen Minick — 2

• Ja’Raylin Gregory — 2

• Caleb Bright — 2

The following Red Devils scored the following points during Monday’s game:

• Hayden Beeler — 6

• Nick Queen — 3

• Elijah Scott — 3

On Thurdsay, Jonesville defeated Landrum 46-27.

With their victories on Monday and Thursday, the Wildcats are now 14-0 for the season. They are also first in their division, a status they achieved with their Jan. 25 victory over Pacolet.

This coming Monday, the Wildcats will again take to the court, this time for their first game of the playoffs. The Wildcats will be playing at home at 4:30 p.m. against Cowpens.

Lady Wildcats

The Jonesville Middle School Girls Basketball Team fell to Landrum 33-38. The Lady Wildcats are now 6-6 for the season.

On Monday, the Lady Wildcats will begin playoff competition at Woodruff at 4:30 p.m.

