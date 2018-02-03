USC Union soccer coaches named

UNION — USC Union is proud to announce the addition of men’s and women’s soccer to the athletic program. Both teams will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The women’s team will be coached by Union native, Ashley Jackson. Jackson coached the girls’ soccer team at Union County High School and when the coach’s position at USC Union was available, she immediately knew that it was something she would love to do. Jackson states, “The thought of coaching a sport I’m so passionate about and being able to share my knowledge and experience with upcoming players excites me beyond words.” She is looking forward to building the women’s soccer program at USC Union and what the future has in store for the program.

USC Union alumnus, Zach Simmons, will coach the men’s soccer team. He played soccer at North Greenville University and returned to USC Union to finish his degree. He earned two Associate degrees with honors and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership. His goal is to have a 3.0 team GPA, all players to receive their Associates from USC Union and hopefully to bring a National Championship to Union County. “I am just proud to have this opportunity to coach a sport that I love on this level,” Simmons stated.

For information about our soccer program, please contact Coach Simmons at 424-8037, SIMMONZB@mailbox.sc.edu or Coach Jackson at 424-8096, jacks738@mailbox.sc.edu.

Simmons to coach Bantams, Jackson Lady Bantams