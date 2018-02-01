50th anniversary

Sammy and Mary Ellen Smith will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a drop-in on Feb. 4 from 2-4 p.m. at Sardis United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Sammy and Mary Ellen, the former Mary Ellen Lane, were married Feb. 9, 1968. Sammy is retired from Union County Schools and Mary Ellen is retired from Conso.They have two children, Michelle Shugart and her husband, Marty, and Kevin Smith and his wife, Carrie. They have three grandchildren, Taylor Peahuff and Grayson and Garrison Smith.

Sammy and Mary Ellen Smith http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Anniversary-Picture-1.jpg Sammy and Mary Ellen Smith Sammy and Mary Ellen Smith on their wedding day, Feb. 9, 1968. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Anniversary-2.jpg Sammy and Mary Ellen Smith on their wedding day, Feb. 9, 1968.