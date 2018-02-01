Music Club holds January meeting

UNION — The Union Music Club met on January 9, 2018. Vice President Barbara Ramsey presided over the meeting, thanking Sanders and Kathleen Read and Martha Whitener for the delicious refreshments.

Sally Summers presented the program for the evening on the second part of the on-going study course book entitled The Sound of Their Music: The Story of Rodgers & Hammerstein by Frederick Nolan. She sang two Rodgers and Hammerstein songs: “Getting to Know You” from “The King and I” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel” accompanied by Tommy Bishop. Barbara Ramsey and Tommy Bishop performed a piano duet entitled “Climb Every Mountain” from the musical “The Sound of Music”, also Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Sally Summers presented the history of the hymn of the month entitled “Morning Has Broken” with words by Eleanor Farjeon and a traditional Gaelic melody.

For the business portion of the meeting, the club recognized the National Federation of Music Club Founder’s Day and all members made a contribution to the Founder’s Day celebration to Treasurer Sanders Read. The members recited the Music Club Invocation and Collect and sang the Federation Hymn, with Tommy Bishop accompanying on the piano. Treasurer Sanders Read presented the treasury report. Secretary Sally Summers read the minutes from the November and the December meetings, which were accepted and approved.

The meeting concluded with members singing the Benediction Hymn “The Gift of Song” written by Lana M. Bailey accompanied by Tommy Bishop on the piano.

The February meeting is planned for February 13 with members performing American and folk music. For additional information about the Union Music Club, contact Nancy Kennedy at nwwwk1979@gmail.com.

http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Music-Notes-1.jpg

Members make Founder’s Day donations

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club.

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club.