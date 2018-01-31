A Prayer for Wednesday

Read Acts 8:26-40
Faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead.
— James 2:17 (NRSV)
PRAYER: Heavenly Father, help us know when to speak and act as we share your love with others. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How is God leading me to share my faith today?
Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what McBeth Baptist Church, 105 Lawson Avenue, Union, is.
Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what McBeth Baptist Church, 105 Lawson Avenue, Union, is.