A Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what McBeth Baptist Church, 105 Lawson Avenue, Union, is.


Read Acts 8:26-40

Faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead.

— James 2:17 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, help us know when to speak and act as we share your love with others. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How is God leading me to share my faith today?

