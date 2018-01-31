Man charged with armed robbery

UNION COUNTY — A Union man was arrested Monday for allegedly being one of two men who used baseball bats to rob a local residence in August of 2017.

William Spencer Gregory, 17, 2206 Lockhart Highway, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with armed robbery and burglary first-degree.

The incident report states that on Aug. 6, 2017, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Main Street in reference to an assault. During the investigation, the report states the officer learned from a 12-year-old juvenile that he believed that another juvenile had been assaulted at a residence on Keenan Avenue earlier in the night. The report states the juvenile said he’d been with Joseph Lee Ridings earlier and that Ridings had been bragging about hitting a little boy with a baseball bat. It states the 12-year-old said he knew the person who lived at the residence on Keenan Avenue.

The report states that another officer was already out with Ridings at a residence on Arthur Boulevard in reference to the assault case the first officer had been dispatched to Main Street about. It states that Ridings was later transported to Public Safety headquarters to speak with an investigator.

The report states the sergeant on duty was notified that a possible assault had taken place at the residence on Keenan Avenue. The sergeant went to the residence where he spoke with a 12-year-old juvenile who said he had indeed been assaulted. The sergeant then transported the juvenile to Public Safety headquarters to meet with the first officer in order to give his statement.

The juvenile said that he had been asleep when around 12:30 a.m. he heard the front door fly open and slam against the wall. He said that two white males entered the residence and that the shortest of the two hit him with a metal baseball bat. The juvenile said the tallest of the two had a wooden baseball bat but never hit him with it. He said that neither of the two were wearing shirts and that one of them had a tattoo on his stomach. Both did, however, have black bandannas over their faces, but the juvenile said they both pulled them down at one point allowing him to get a look at their faces. He said he would know the two men if he were to see them again.

After he was hit with the bat, the juvenile said the two men walked outside and then the shortest one ran back in, grabbed a black, old box-style TV, took it out of the building and put it in the trunk of a gray car. The juvenile said the shortest one then came back in and dragged a coffee table out to the front porch and left it there. He said that the two then got in the car with the tallest one driving and drove off.

The juvenile said that during the incident seven gold and silver chains were jerked off of his neck; a black onyx diamond ring was taken off his finger, $20 in cash was taken from his pocket, and $10 was taken off a table. He added that the TV that was taken did not work and that he could recognize it because it has a small piece missing off the back of it.

The report states the vehicle was already at the Public Safety Department to be searched in reference to the assault case and that officers already knew there was a wooden bat in it and a TV in its trunk. It states that Ridings and two other people were at Public Safety to be interviewed by the investigator in reference to the assault.

Gregory remained at large until Monday afternoon when he was taken into custody.

Ridings, 20, 118 Brookside Drive, Union, was arrested Aug. 7, 2017 and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery first-degree, and burglary first-degree. On Monday, Jan. 8, Ridings pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to the following charges and received the following sentences:

• Grand Larceny, five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs;

• Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle, five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs;

• Burglary 2nd-Degree (Non-Violent), five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs;

• Common Law Robbery, five years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs;

• Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, three years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

The sentences were to run concurrently.

Pointing And Presenting A Firearm

A Spartanburg man was arrested at the beginning of this week for allegedly pointing and presenting a firearm at people in two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August 2017.

Jamie Darnell Elmore, 32, 7136 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with trespassing, driving under suspension first offense, and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

• First Incident

The first incident report states that on Aug. 27, 2017, dispatch advised Public Safety personnel about a man with a gun in the parking lot of 155 Medical Sciences Drive (Haemonetics). While en route, the report states officers were advised by dispatch that the man left with a woman in a white Chrysler 300 with a Charlie Walker paper tag and headed in an unknown direction.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the complainant who said he was the night supervisor and that the incident had occurred while employees leaving to eat dinner and some were coming back from dinner. The complainant said he did not see what happened with the gun, but did see the individual who allegedly had the gun. He said he told the man to leave and that the man had cussed at him before leaving with a woman. The complainant said he believe the man was the woman’s boyfriend but he did not work there. He said the woman was an employee and had finished her shift and was believed to live on Chambers Avenue.

The report states the officer then spoke with a man and a woman, both of them employees. It states the man refused to cooperate with law enforcement and said he would handle it himself. The woman, however, agreed to talk with police and told the responding officer that when they were in the parking lot the man who had the gun had spoken to the man who refused to cooperate with law enforcement and they began to exchange words. The report states the woman said the man then pulled out the gun and pointed it at the man who was refusing to cooperate with police before leaving with the woman in the white car. She said she did not know the man’s name, but believed he was from out of town.

The report states the man with the gun was described as a light-skinned black male in his late twenties or early thirties.

The night supervisor said the incident should be on surveillance footage and that management should be able to pull it during the day.

The responding officer advised that an incident report would be done and that police would get with management in order to view the surveillance footage.

The report states the responding officer received information later that night providing a picture and a name for the man who pointed the weapon. It states that the man might go by the name of Godson Elmore and was believed to be from Baltimore, Maryland area. It further states the office attached the picture to the report.

• Second Incident

The second incident report states that on Aug. 30, 2017, while investigating an incident that pertained to an individual pointing and presenting a firearm at another young man in the parking lot of the Haemonetics plant, an investigator learned from witnesses that the suspect had pointed and presented a firearm at another young male a few days earlier in the Chambertown area. The report states the investigator learned that the suspect lived at a residence on Chambers Avenue (Union Housing Authority Apartments) with the woman who he left with in a white car during the Aug. 27 incident.

The investigator then contacted the Union Housing Authority to see if they could provide an address and verify the suspect’s name. The report states a Housing Authority employee informed the investigator that the suspect’s name was not on the lease with the woman who lived there. It states the employee provided the investigator with the name of Jamie Elmore.

While speaking with the Housing Authority employee, the report states the investigator was told by the employee that Elmore had pulled a gun and threatened some people in the Chambertown area. The report states the employee said she had met Elmore while trying to inspect the apartment. It further states that employee told the investigator she had spoken with people in the area who advised they would be willing to speak with police and this incident and provided the investigator with their names.

The report states that after running Elmore’s name through the SCDMV database, the investigator was able to obtain picture and a driving history. It states the investigator noticed that the male in the SCDMV picture matched the picture that had been provided to the Public Safety Department from the Aug. 27 incident. It further states the investigator took the information and proceeded to look into the matter.

The report states that on Sept. 5, 2017, the investigator spoke with several individuals who confirmed that Elmore had pointed and presented a firearm at an individual while on Chambers Avenue, threatened him, and threatened the people who witnessed the incident.

Elmore was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Pointing And Presenting A Firearm

A Buffalo man is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with an incident in which three other people were charged with assault and battery.

Eddie Wayne Turner, 49, 292 Sweetwater Drive, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with pointing and presenting a firearm.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Jan. 14, deputies were dispatched to residence on Sweetwater Drive in the Buffalo Community in reference to a call about an assault. Upon arrival, the report states deputies spoke with Dustin Tyler Turner who said that several men had jumped on him and his father. The report states deputies also spoke with Aleighsha Dawn Nance who said she was hit on the left side of her head. It states deputies noticed a red mark on Nance’s head.

The report states deputies then went to another residence on Sweetwater Drive and spoke with the individual accused by Turner of attacking him and his father. It states the individuals said Dustin Tyler Turner came to his house and threatened his son over a dog that had been shot several weeks ago. It states the individual said Eddie Wayne Turner had pulled up in front of a residence on Sweetwater Drive and got out of his car with a gun in his hand. It further states that the individual said he and his sons took the gun from Eddie Turner and took it home with them to keep him from hurting them.

Two supplemental reports were also filed in connection with the case, with the first stating that on Tuesday, Jan. 16, Eddie Turner came to the Sheriff’s Office and requested that pictures be taken over the injuries that occurred as a result of the incident. It states deputies took several pictures of areas on Eddie Turner’s body that he said were injuries sustained from the incident. The photos were uploaded to the report.

The second supplemental report states that on Friday, Jan. 19, a warrant was issued on Eddie Wayne Turner for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. It also states that the following warrants were issued for the following individuals for the following charges in connection with the incident:

Dustin Tyler Turner, 22, 121 Bird Street, Union, assault and battery third degree.

Aleighsha Dawn Nance, 20, 121 Bird Street, Union, assault and battery third degree.

Roger Dale Petty, 66, 196 Hilltop View, Union, assault and battery third degree.

Pointing and presenting a firearm charges are heard in General Sessions Court while assault and batter third-degree charges are heard in Magistrate’s Court.

Domestic Violence

A Union man ended up in jail after allegedly pushing a woman into a wall and a dresser, grabbing her by the neck, and hitting her in the face, all while in front of her children.

Romeo Tyrek Thompson, 20, 1111 Lakeside Drive #44E, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence second-degree.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Jan. 28, an officer was called to an apartment at 1111 Lakeside Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. When the officer arrived at the scene, the report states the complainant/victim told him that Thompson, who she said was her boyfriend, had been staying with her for a few months. The report states the complainant/victim said she and Thompson had gotten into an argument earlier that day about the usual things he accuses her of such as lying, cheating, and stealing.

The complainant/victim said that she had been asking Thompson to leave for two days and that when she asked him to leave that day he pushed her into a wall and then grabbed her by the neck. She said that Thompson then started destroying her apartment and then tried to take her son. The complainant/victim said that when Thompson grabbed her son she tried to get the child away from him. She said that Thompson then hit her in the face and pushed into a dresser.

After she got her son back from Thompson, the complainant/victim said she told him law enforcement had been called and he left.

The complainant/victim said that she left the door to her apartment until her sister got there. She said she then felt safe to give Thompson the things he was asking for. The complainant/victim said Thompson’s mother and sister tried to push their way through her apartment door. She said that she and her sister were able to get them out of her apartment and then law enforcement showed up.

The report states the officer observed the complainant/victim’s injuries and photographed them.

The report states that Thompson was located at another apartment at 1111 Lakeside Drive and placed under arrest for domestic violence and was transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states the responding officer completed a victim’s form for the complainant/victim and also had her give a written statement regarding the incident. It states the incident took place in front of the complainant/victim’s minor children and that Thompson would be charged with domestic violence second-degree.

Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

A Union was arrested last week and charged with failing to register as a sex offender in December and failing to appear in court when ordered to do so that month. He is also charged with petit larceny in connection with incident that occurred in November.

Dennis Bruce Talley Jr., 37, 119 Imperial Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender third offense, failure to appear in court after a summons, and petit larceny.

The incident report concerning the first two charge states that on Dec. 31, 2017, Talley did not show for his regular registration. The report states Talley had the entire month of December to do so. It states he is a registered sex offender and knows/knew he was supposed to show during December to comply with the order from the judge. Due to this, the report states Talley would be charged with failing to register as a sex offender third offense.

The report states that Talley was charged in 2016 with sex offender violation first offense with conviction and then sex offender with conviction in 2017, making this his third offense.

The incident report concerning the third charge states that on Nov. 7, 2017, deputies responded to a residence on Imperial Drive in the Union area in reference to a larceny. When they arrived, deputies were told by the complainant/victim that he bought a blue in color paint sprayer valued at $834 about months ago. The report states that complainant/victim said a week later the sprayer went missing and he asked his nephew, Talley, where it was, and that Taller told him he had put it in his outbuilding. The complainant/victim said he told Talley to go retrieve but he never did.

The complainant/victim said he told Talley a few days later that he needed the paint sprayer or the money and that Talley had said he would get the money. He said that the day before he had asked Talley about it again and that Talley had said he would get the money to him.

The report states the deputies would seek restitution for the victim. It states that deputies had not made contact with Talley at that time. It further states that a warrant was issued in reference to that case.

Talley was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

A Union woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle two types of controlled substances into the Union County Jail.

Tracy Littlejohn Gregory, 37, 203 3rd Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The incident report states that on Friday, Jan.26, a deputy was dispatched to the Union County Jail in reference to contraband being found. When the deputy arrived, the report states he was told by a jail sergeant that she had noticed something was not right about the way Gregory was walking as she was being booked in to serve her weekend time. The report states that during the dress out, the jail sergeant asked Gregory repeatedly to squat and crouch, but that Gregory did not do the process correctly. This, the report states, got the jail sergeant to thinking that Gregory was trying to hide something, so she put her in a holding cell to observe her.

According to the jail sergeant, who the report states was watching through the window in the door to the holding cell, almost immediately after the door was closed, she saw Gregory go over to use the commode. The report states that after a few seconds Gregory stood up and grabbed something from the commode. At that point, the report states the jail sergeant opened the holding cell door, went over to Gregory and retrieved the item Gregory had taken out of the commode.

The report states the item was a condom and that as soon as the jail sergeant took it from her, Gregory became apologetic. It states that Gregory said she was going to give the condom to the jail sergeant. The jail sergeant, however, pointed out that Gregory had already had several chances to tell her or one of the other jailers about the condom inside of her.

When the jail sergeant opened the condom, the report states she found two clear baggies containing two different type of lip balm. The report states one baggie had one green in color, round in shape pill with MYLAN 477 stamped on it while the other baggie had three white in color, rectangle in shape pills with GG249 stamped on them. It states the pills were identified as Diazepam 10 MG and Alprazolam 2 MG, both of which are controlled substances. It further states that Gregory does not have a prescription for either type of pill.

The report states that warrants would be sought on Gregory for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. It states the pills were placed in a Best Pak.

Forgery

A Union man was arrested after he allegedly stole a check from his grandmother, forged her signature and tried unsuccessfully to cash it at a local bank.

Dylan Thomas Sellers, 21, 745 Old Buncombe Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with forgery.

The incident report states that on Friday, Jan. 26, a deputy spoke with a complainant about the Sheriff’s Office in regards to an incident that occurred on the Old Buncombe Road in the Cross Keys Community of Union County. The report states the complainant said her mother, the victim, had a check stolen from her by her grandson, Dylan Thomas Sellers. It states the complainant said Sells attempted to cash the check at Arthur State Bank in West Towne Plaza but the bank refused the check.

The report states the complainant said Sellers signed her name on the check and made it out to himself in the amount of $150.

The report states the deputy would obtain a warrant for Sellers for forgery.

Sellers was taken into custody on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Shardae Markel Eison, 29, 1119 Summerland Drive, Cayce, charged Monday, Jan. 22 with open container.

— Shannon Maria Barnes, 43, 206 Mill Street, Buffalo, charged Monday, Jan. 22 with unlawful use of power.

— Dennis Keith Laster, 52, 423 Tumble Rock Drive, Cowpens, charged Saturday, Jan. 20 with driving under the influence and open container.

— Matthew Ross Marso, 25, 204 Sycamore Tree Road, Lexington, charged Saturday, Jan. 20 with driving under suspension.

— Wendy Lynn Allison, 38, 140 England Drive, Union, charged Sunday, Jan. 21 with driving under suspension.

— Shaina Nicole Austin, 27, 250 Old English Road, Union, charged Thursday, Jan. 25 with breach of peace.

— Teddie Bruce Mull, 54, 220 Eaves Road, Whitmire, charged Friday, Jan. 26 with breach of peace.

— Willie Dean Dabbs, 82, 328 South 5th Street, Lockhart, charged Tuesday, Jan. 23 with driving under suspension.

— Christopher Rashad Steward, 31, 720 Lakeside Drive #F5, Union, charged Wednesday, Jan. 24 with simple possession of marijuana.

— John Donald McFarland, 67, 195 Bethany Church Road, Jonesville, charged Friday, Jan. 26 with assault and battery third-degree.

— James Earl Porter, 31, 131 Sunrise Road, Spartanburg, charged Sunday, Jan. 28 with simple possession of marijuana.

— Taja Sevele Holcomb, 29, 102 Walker Heights, Spartanburg, charged Sunday, Jan. 28 with simple possession of marijuana.

—Antonio Rashad Tucker, 23, 105 Tucker Lane, Carlisle, charged Saturday, Jan. 27 with simple possession of marijuana.

— Brianna MacKenzie Baker, 25, 2096 East main Street #10-D, Spartanburg, charged Saturday, Jan. 28 with ABC violation and public intoxication.

— Bruce Allen Magner, 39, 237 Bird Street, Union, charged Sunday, Jan. 28 with simple possession of marijuana.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individual.

— Shirley Gray Hunter, 59, 304 Columbus Street, Union, charged Friday, Jan. 19 with driving under suspension.

— Ashley Ray Cobb, 25, 144 Old Pumpstation Road, Union, charged Sunday, Jan. 28 with driving under suspension and operating a vehicle on a highway without registration or license.

— Joshua Jabott Jeter, 28, 1202 West Main Street, Union, charged Sunday, Jan. 28 with trespassing.

