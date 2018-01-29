Seven named to PC Dean’s List

CLINTON — Seven students from Union County have made the Dean’s List at Presbyterian College.

In a statement released Friday, Presbyterian College announced that its Dean’s List “is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average.”

The press release states that Presbyterian College is proud of the following students for making the Dean’s List during the Fall 2017 semester:

• Mr. Blake Jackson Berry of Union

• Ms. Courtney Makayla Berry of Union

• Ms. Maisie Taylor Fisher of Buffalo

• Mr. James Conrad Fore of Union

• Ms. Caitlin Nichole Grant of Union

• Ms. Hannah Nicole Morris of Buffalo

• Ms. Sarah Evans Shetley of Union

