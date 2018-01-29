Two make Lander President’s List

GREENWOOD — A Jonesville resident and a Pauline resident are among the students to make the Fall 2017 President’s List.

In a statement released Friday, Lander University announced “the names of undergraduates who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List for their academic achievements during the first semester of the 2017-18 school year.”

The press release states that in order to quality for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0.

Among the students who the press release states earned recognition for their academic achievements by making the President’s List at Lander were the following Union County area residents:

• Cayla Smith of Jonesville

• Cody Barr of Pauline

About Lander University

Founded in 1872, Lander University is a co-educational, state-assisted, four-year university serving approximately 3,000 students. Located in Uptown Greenwood, the university has a long-standing tradition of providing a challenging, enriching education that prepares graduates to lead lives of meaningful activity, of personal satisfaction and of service to others.

The institution offers more than 60 areas of study in the liberal arts and sciences, with professional programs in STEM, education, business and nursing. Graduate programs include the Master of Education in Teaching and Learning, the Master of Education in Montessori Education, the Master of Science in Nursing-Clinical Nurse Leader, and the Master of Science in Emergency Management.

