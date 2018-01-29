Whitmire students make Dean’s List

NEWBERRY — The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall semester 2017 at Newberry College. Students receiving recognition on the Dean’s List at Newberry College had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

• Cole Eison of Whitmire

• Alicia Hall of Whitmire

