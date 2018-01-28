Mitchell named Teacher of the Year

UNION — A teacher who has been a “Sims Tiger” his entire teaching career is this year’s Teacher of the Year for Sims Middle School.

In a statement released Thursday, the school announced that “Mr. Mitchell Moss has been named the Sims Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2017-2018. He has been a Sims Tiger the entire 11 years of his teaching career. In addition to teaching seventh grade social studies, Mr. Moss is the head coach for our 7th/8th grade football teams and serves as the school athletic director.”

According to the press release, “Mitchell did not originally intend to become a teacher but states that after spending a summer working with children he felt the call to make an impact on their lives. He graduated from Anderson University with his BA in Secondary Education. Mitchell states ‘Be where your feet are — inspire and positively impact on a daily basis. Getting into this profession was never about awards and glory for me. It’s always been and will always be how can I positively inspire and impact a young person.’”

The press release states that what truly makes Mitchell “exceptional is best expressed by those who work the closest with him. The following are some of the quotes from his fellow teachers as to what he means to both Sims and education as a whole.”

“Moss is one of the most hard working teachers I know. He is a positive role model for the students and willing to help in anyway possible! He is deserving of this honor!“

“Mitchell is always going the extra mile to help anyone who needs it. He does so much for the school and the community.”

“He is caring and passionate about his students whether he is teaching, coaching, or just being there for them when they need someone. The students truly look up to him, and he is a wonderful role model for them. I witnessed students reading thank you notes to him and was amazed when they got so emotional that they could barely get the words out. This, to me, is a sign of a teacher who truly deserves the “Teacher of the Year” Recognition.”

