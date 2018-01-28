Hyatt named Teacher of the Year

LOCKHART — A Learning Specialist who calls her fellow faculty members her “school family” is the Lockhart School Teacher of the Year.

In a statement released Friday, Lockhart School announced that Tracy Hyatt has been named its Teacher of the Year for 2017-2018.

The press release included the following statement from Hyatt.

“I have worked in Union County School District for two years,” Hyatt said. “I serve at Lockhart Elementary Middle School as a Learning Specialist, and I am loving every minute of it! I am so lucky to be able to work with some of the greatest teachers I have ever met.”

Hyatt’s statement also included her educational and professional background.

”I received my Bachelor of Arts degree in Special Education from Clemson University in 1995, and Masters of Education in School Counseling from Winthrop University in 2002,” Hyatt said. “With 21 years of teaching, my classroom experiences include teaching resource and inclusion models, LD self-contained, 7th grade math and Honors math, and counseling in a middle school. I have experience in the public, private, and charter school systems.”

Hyatt also spoke about how happy she was to be part of the faculty at Lockhart School and thanked her family for the love and the support they have given her over the years.

“I’m glad to call the faculty at Lockhart Elementary Middle my ‘school family,’ Hyatt said. “I also appreciate the love and support of my family at home, including my husband and three children. Keven and I have been married for 20 years. We have three wonderful children: MaKenzie, a Senior at The University of Alabama; Garrison, a Freshman at Clemson University; and Sara Grace, a high school sophomore.“

Photo courtesy of Lockhart School Tracy Hyatt, a Learning Specialist at Lockhart School, has been named the school’s Teacher of the Year for 2017-2018. Here she is presented with a plaque and flowers by Principal Jerry Wood in recognition of her being named Teacher of the Year. http://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Lockhart-Teacher-of-the-Year.jpg Photo courtesy of Lockhart School Tracy Hyatt, a Learning Specialist at Lockhart School, has been named the school’s Teacher of the Year for 2017-2018. Here she is presented with a plaque and flowers by Principal Jerry Wood in recognition of her being named Teacher of the Year.

