Lockhart School holds Spelling Bee

LOCKHART — Outside of the written word itself there is no better way to demonstrate your ability to spell than taking part in and winning a spelling bee.

The ability to spell enables a person to be able to write and to read and that’s why it is so important that our schools not only teach our students how to spell, but also reinforce their ability to do so by giving them opportunities to demonstrate their ability to do so.

One of those ways is for a school to hold a spelling bee and that’s just what Lockhart School does with its annual Spelling Bee.

The Lockhart School Spelling Bee was held Thursday morning and when all was said and done — and, of course, spelled — two young ladies emerged as the winner and runner-up. They are:

• Winner — Trystan Garner

• Runner-Up — Kaylie Grace Allen

Congratulations to these young ladies for all their hard work and dedication in mastering the ability to spell. We hope that their example will serve to inspire their classmates and fellow students at Lockhart School and throughout the Union County School District to also strive to successfully master the ability to spell. In doing so, they too will have the opportunity to demonstrate that success, both in class and in future spelling bees.

