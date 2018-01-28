PRIDE and ACEs at Lockhart School

LOCKHART — Some students are ACEs when it comes to how they behave in school and there are some who take PRIDE in being responsible in the classroom and both groups were recently honored by Lockhart School.

Each quarter of the school year, Lockhart School recognizes students as winners of the ACE or PRIDE designations.

ACE Winners

ACE is an acronym that stands for Attitude, Effort, and Character and students are recommended for this honor by their teachers based on how they behave in class and their readiness to perform the tasks placed before them.

The ACE winners at Lockhart for the second quarter of the 2017-2018 school year are:

• Shayla Brandon

• Laura Allen

• Elijah Scott

PRIDE Winners

PRIDE is an acronym that stands for Personal Responsibility In Daily Effort and students are recommended for this honor by their teachers for the responsibility they show in the classroom and in getting along with others.

The PRIDE winners at Lockhart for the second quarter of the 2017-2018 school year are:

• Cayden Horne

• Ansleigh Black

• Cohen Watkins

• Khloe Bishop

• Bailey Campbell

• Isaac Eubanks

• Logan Campbell

• Kaylie Grace Allen

• Cade Sweezy

Congratulations to these young ladies and young gentlemen who are ACEs when it comes to behaving in class and being ready to undertake their assignments and congratulations to these young ladies and young gentlemen who take PRIDE in being responsible and getting along with their fellow students. It is our hope that you will always be ACEs and take PRIDE, not only in school but throughout your lives and we also hope that your examples will inspire your fellow students at Lockhart School and throughout the Union County School District to do the same.

Students honored for behavior, preparedness

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

