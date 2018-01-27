A Prayer for Saturday

Read Matthew 11:28-30
Jesus said, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
— Matthew 11:28 (KJV)
PRAYER: Physician of our souls, heal us from the splinters of sin so that we may be healthy in body, soul, and spirit. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What “splinter” prevents me from focusing on God today?
Charles Warner | The Union Times
In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what St. Luke Baptist Church on Lukesville Road in the Lukesville Community is.