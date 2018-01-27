A Prayer for Saturday

Read Matthew 11:28-30

Jesus said, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

— Matthew 11:28 (KJV)

PRAYER: Physician of our souls, heal us from the splinters of sin so that we may be healthy in body, soul, and spirit. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What “splinter” prevents me from focusing on God today?