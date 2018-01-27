Posted on by

A Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what St. Luke Baptist Church on Lukesville Road in the Lukesville Community is.


Read Matthew 11:28-30

Jesus said, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

— Matthew 11:28 (KJV)

PRAYER: Physician of our souls, heal us from the splinters of sin so that we may be healthy in body, soul, and spirit. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What “splinter” prevents me from focusing on God today?

