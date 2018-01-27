Community Prayer Meeting Feb. 1

Anniversary Celebration

The Jeter Chapel Herbertlettes will celebrate their Anniversary Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Planning Meeting

The Class of 1963 of Sims High School will have a planning meeting on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. at New Horizon Christian Church in Union.

The class will celebrate their 55th Reunion Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

All classmates are invited.

For more information contact Leslie Garner or Wade Hampton.

Paint The Town Red

February is Heart Awareness Month and the “Go Red for Women” campaign and the American Heart Association are urging businesses and other organizations to participate in the “Paint The Town Red” project. In Paint The Town Red, participants decorate their windows with red dresses and hearts throughout February to promote awareness of heart health issues, especially heart disease in women. The decorated storefronts are the judged and the winner is awarded the title of “Best Go Red Window” and receives a gift basket. For more information contact the American Heart Association at 864-605-7223 or contact Melissa Youngblood at 429-1702 or 426-5008 or email myoungblood@cityofunion.org.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, February 1 at the USC Union gazebo.

Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world. Pray for the Church, and for revival in Union County.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray for the revival and awakening we need to turn us in the right direction. Pray for God’s guidance and protection for our leaders at every level. Please pray for our military, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

ALL ARE WELCOME.

If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Three Sims Classes To Meet

The Sims High School Classes of 1960, 1961, and 1962 will meet Saturday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. at Virginia’s Restaurant.

Sims Class Of 1968 To Meet

The Sims High School Class of 1968 will meet on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. at 1101 Union Boulevard, Union.

Democrats Reorganize

The Union County Democratic Party Precinct Reorganization Meetings will be held Monday, February 5, 6:30 p.m., at the Union County Courthouse.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Beekeepers To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, February 6 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 and program begins at 6:30.

Greg Campbell and David Weir with Palmetto Bee will be speaking about winter hive management. Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Post 22 Monthly Meeting

American Legion Post 22 will hold its monthly meeting Monday, February 12 located 120 Scenic Drive behind Foster Park School.

Meal served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will be from 7-8 pm.

New veterans and family members are welcome to attend and become members.

Pancake Supper

A Pancake Supper will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 5-8 p.m.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, grits, biscuits, coffee, tea, and orange juice.

Adults $8, children $5, all you can eat $10.

All proceeds go to our 2018 Nicaragua Mission Trip.

‘Food Is Fuel’ Workshop

To recognize Heart Health Month, please join Piedmont Physic Garden for our “Food is Fuel” Workshop on Saturday, February 24 from 10 a.m.-noon with Registered Dietitian Kerri Stewart and Registered Nurse Lori Boyd from the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center.

Learn how certain foods fuel your body, which in turn increase your energy, maximize your health and prevent and/or reverse chronic disease. Bring your questions and get ready for a lively discussion. Plenty of resources will be available for you to take home!

General Admission is $20. Space is limited so please sign up online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call us at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot.

Democrats Hold Convention

The Union County Democratic Party County Convention Meeting will be held Monday, March 5, 7 p.m., at the Union County Courthouse.

All meetings are open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Trip To Harrah’s Cherokee Casino

Come join Betsy and Company along with Over the Hill Gang Relay For Life Team for a fun-filled day trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, Saturday, March 10.

First pickup at 7 a.m. at Jonesville’s Municipal Building and second pickup 7:30 a.m. in Union at the old Walmart Parking lot.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy Thompson at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171. All are welcome.

‘Victory Garden’ Workshop

Piedmont Physic Garden welcomes back Union natives and long-time gardening enthusiasts Tommy Sinclair and Buddy Blackman to lead our “Victory Garden” Workshop on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Come learn how to create and maintain your own year-round vegetable and herb gardens modeled after the Victory Gardens of the World War II era.

Although most of the workshop will be held inside, we hope to conduct some of the workshop outside (weather permitting.)

General Admission is $20. Space is limited. To reserve your spot, please sign up online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call us at 864-427-2556. We look forward to seeing you!

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Tuesday, February 20 — Relay For Life Dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Fellowship Hall

• Tuesday, March 20 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Tuesday, April 17 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

January At The UCAC

These are the activities and events that will be taking place in January at the Union County Arts Council at 116 East Main Street, Union.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Gib Kohr Exhibit — Gib is a former resident of the Lockhart area and now resides in Rock Hill. Painting for most of his 96 years, the past 20 have been more focused on his art. During this timeframe he has participated in workshops and taken classes from well-known artists. His landscapes and seascapes are painted in oil medium and much of his inspiration comes from the artwork of Hudson River School and photos he has taken on his travels. Mr. Kohr’s work will be on display and available for purchase throughout the month of January.

• Drawing and Painting Landscapes in Watercolor — This class is designed for the beginner and will have each student painting the same subject with detailed step-by-step instructions demonstrated by the instructor, Betsy Skipper. The class will focus on drawing four common compositional formats in landscapes and painting landscape elements such as skies, trees, fields, water, ect. If you would like to register contact Amber. $75 members/ $80 nonmembers.

• Jam at Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, February 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community while enjoying your lunch! Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

• January starts the UCAC Membership Drive. If you are not currently a member now is the time to join! If you are a member be sure to renew your membership! Members receive monthly updates, event invites, and discounts on classes and events!

• Union County Arts Council is offering Birthday parties! Contact us today for details!

For more information about the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817.

‘Economic Visionary’ Nominations Sought

Spartanburg Community College will recognize the contributions of Upstate businesses at the 2018 Economic Visionaries Celebration planned for March 22, 2018 at the Spartanburg Marriott. Four companies from Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee counties will be named “Economic Visionaries” based on their company size and significant contributions in transforming the Upstate business community.

In preparation for the community celebration, SCC invites Upstate business professionals and community residents to submit nominations of exceptional companies to be considered for the Economic Visionary awards.

The SCC Foundation will accept nominations through February 9 via the SCC website at www.sccsc.edu/economicvisionaries where an application and award guidelines are available to download.

Nominated companies will be considered for the award based on their support of education, community involvement and service, environmental concerns and innovation, and will be selected by a panel of area SC industry leaders using a scoring rubric based on the submitted application. Four companies from Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties will be recognized as Economic Visionaries in the following categories: Category 1: 1-100 employees; Category 2: 101-400 employees; Category 3: 401-1,000 employees; and Category 4: 1,001 or more employees.

For more information about the event and the SCC Foundation, contact Bea Walters Smith at smithbw@sccsc.edu or 864-592-4448.

Agapé Hospice Seeking Volunteers

Agapé Hospice is seeking volunteers from Union County and the rest of the Upstate to join its “Life Enrichment Volunteer Program” and help it make a difference in the quality of life of its terminally ill clients and their families. Volunteers will work with the organization’s life enrichment specialists to improve the lives of its patients by stimulating them everyday with activities, socialization, exercise and interaction. That help enables Agapé Hospice to provide compassionate, individualized care for its patients.”

• Who Can Volunteer

The Life Enrichment Volunteer Program is, according the organization “open to anyone. We welcome caring people who have some time to share with others, a desire to give of themselves, a sense of responsibility and a willingness to be flexible and learn new skills.”

• Junior Volunteers

Teenagers are eligible to participate in the Life Enrichment Volunteer Program as “junior volunteers” who will “have an opportunity to learn about healthcare related careers and earn community service credit, while providing the same caring services. Please visit your school guidance counselor or academic adviser for credit information.”

• You Can Help

According to Agapé Hospice its Life Enrichment volunteer services “can be an exceptional gift to our patients and their families” with volunteers offering a variety of services such as:

• Patient Comfort/Companionship

— Holding hands

— Reading to the patient

— Conversing and listening to patients families with compassion

— Playing music

• Special Projects

— Sharing flowers from a florist or your garden

— Making prayer shawls, afghans or gift baskets

— Celebrating a holiday or another special moment

— Cutting the grass, housecleaning, cooking/baking

— Scrapbooking or journaling memories

— Bereavement

— Providing food for bereaved families

• Clerical Volunteer

— Assisting with paperwork, filing, copying

— Unconditional Love

— Smiles and laughter

• Bereavement

— Visiting bereaved families

— Assisting with bereavement programs

To become a volunteer and/or for more information contact Agapé Hospice Upstate Volunteer Manager Gloria Smith at 864-436-8748 or gsmith@agapegospice.com.

Head Start Registration

Carolina Community Actions, Inc., Head Start has openings for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2017-2018 program year.

Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Children with disabilities, including emotional, intellectual, and physical (visual, hearing, speech, crippling and other chronic impairments), are eligible regardless of their family income level. Services provided by Head Start include education, nutrition, medical, dental, social services, transportation, parent involvement, and special education services.

CCA Early Head Start/Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast and lunch are served to the Head Start children and formula, breakfast, and lunch are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families and without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, or disabilities.

A legal birth certificate, certificate of immunization, proof of income for the 2016 calendar year, and social security numbers of all persons in household must be provided when you apply.

The Early Head Start/Head Start Center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Head Start Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville. For further information and/or to make an appointment please call 864-674-6014.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• February 26, 2018 — Sims Middle School

• March 26, 2018 — Union County High School

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• February 13, 2018

• March 13, 2018

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union gazebo will be the site of the Community Prayer Meeting which will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 1.