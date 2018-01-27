JMS Boys 1st in their division

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Middle School Boys Basketball Team is now first in their division after defeating Pacolet Thursday evening.
The JMS Boy defeated Pacolet 54-45 with the following players scoring the following points during Thursday’s game:
• Jabryson Hunter — 15
• Naqaua Kershaw — 14
• Bryant Whitlock — 14
• Caleb Bright — 5
• Hayden Whitlock — 4
• Javaruis Stewart — 2
With Thursday’s win the JMS Boys are first in their division. They will host Lockhart at 4:30 p.m. Monday and then travel to Landrum on Thursday, Feb. 1.
On Monday, Feb. 5, the JMS Boys will host a first round playoff game on Monday, Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m. During that game they will take on the fourth place team from the opposite division.
JMS Girls
The JMS Girls Basketball Team, however, fell to Pacolet 41-40 in overtime Thursday evening with the following players scoring the following points:
• Dymia Brannon — 29
• Keirsten Floyd — 6
• I’yorie Willis — 3
• Kinslee Floyd — 1
• Naykaia Lindsey — 1
With Thursday’s loss the JMS Girls are now 6-5 for the season.