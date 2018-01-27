JMS Boys 1st in their division

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Middle School Boys Basketball Team is now first in their division after defeating Pacolet Thursday evening.

The JMS Boy defeated Pacolet 54-45 with the following players scoring the following points during Thursday’s game:

• Jabryson Hunter — 15

• Naqaua Kershaw — 14

• Bryant Whitlock — 14

• Caleb Bright — 5

• Hayden Whitlock — 4

• Javaruis Stewart — 2

With Thursday’s win the JMS Boys are first in their division. They will host Lockhart at 4:30 p.m. Monday and then travel to Landrum on Thursday, Feb. 1.

On Monday, Feb. 5, the JMS Boys will host a first round playoff game on Monday, Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m. During that game they will take on the fourth place team from the opposite division.

JMS Girls

The JMS Girls Basketball Team, however, fell to Pacolet 41-40 in overtime Thursday evening with the following players scoring the following points:

• Dymia Brannon — 29

• Keirsten Floyd — 6

• I’yorie Willis — 3

• Kinslee Floyd — 1

• Naykaia Lindsey — 1

With Thursday’s loss the JMS Girls are now 6-5 for the season.

JMS Girls fall to Pacolet in overtime