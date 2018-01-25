Scott makes Lander Dean’s List

GREENWOOD — A Buffalo resident is among the students at Lander University to make the Fall 2017 Dean’s List.

In a statement released Tuesday, Lander University announced “the names of those outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2017-18 school year.”

The press release states that in order to quality for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9.

Bradley Scott of Buffalo was among the students who the press release states earned recognition for their academic achievements by making the Dean’s List at Lander.

About Lander University

Founded in 1872, Lander University is a co-educational, state-assisted, four-year university serving approximately 3,000 students. Located in Uptown Greenwood, the university has a long-standing tradition of providing a challenging, enriching education that prepares graduates to lead lives of meaningful activity, of personal satisfaction and of service to others.

The institution offers more than 60 areas of study in the liberal arts and sciences, with professional programs in STEM, education, business and nursing. Graduate programs include the Master of Education in Teaching and Learning, the Master of Education in Montessori Education, the Master of Science in Nursing-Clinical Nurse Leader, and the Master of Science in Emergency Management.

