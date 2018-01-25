Seven make Wofford Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — Seven students from the Union County area have been named to the Dean’s List at Wofford College for the Fall 2017 semester.

A press release issued by Wofford College Tuesday states that Provost Dr. Michael J. Sosulski had announced the Fall 2017 Dean’s List whose members include the following students from the Union County area:

• Samantha Gabrielle Boniface of Pauline

• Elizabeth Pacolette Genoble of Jonesville

• Noah Patrick Gwinn of Pauline

• Lee Thomas Holden of Pacolet

• Jordan Ronnie Lawson of Buffalo

• Holly Caroline Raines of Pacolet

• Leah Camastra Wilson of Union

