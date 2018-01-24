A Prayer for Wednesday

Read Psalm 62:5-8

Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge.

— Psalm 62:8 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to trust you to walk beside us through times of pain and loss. Heal us and restore peace in up. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Healing may come slowly, but God is with me through it all.