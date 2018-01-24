A Prayer for Wednesday

Read Psalm 62:5-8
Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge.
— Psalm 62:8 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to trust you to walk beside us through times of pain and loss. Heal us and restore peace in up. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Healing may come slowly, but God is with me through it all.
Charles Warner | The Union Times
In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what First Unity Baptist Church on North Pinckney Street in Union is.