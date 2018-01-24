Posted on by

A Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what First Unity Baptist Church on North Pinckney Street in Union is.


Read Psalm 62:5-8

Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge.

— Psalm 62:8 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to trust you to walk beside us through times of pain and loss. Heal us and restore peace in up. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Healing may come slowly, but God is with me through it all.

